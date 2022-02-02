Native American Group Responds to Washington 'Commanders'
Goodbye, Redskins. So long, Washington Football Team.
Hello, peace, understanding and approval. Hello, Commanders.
With the unveiling of Washington's new nickname, the franchise finally buried the past and appeased groups of Native Americans that long were offended by its original nickname.
Though there are some - even former coaches - who stubbornly suggest it was wrong to ever dump "Redskins", "Commanders" has been overwhelmingly received with open arms.
Even, that is, by various Native American groups who say the name change "ends a deades-long racist practice of appropriating and mocking Native culture in professional sports."
One such group - IllumiNative, a Native woman-led social justice organization - greeted the "Commanders' name with a statement of support. Says IllumiNative founder and executive director Crystal Echo Hawk:
“Today we celebrate a pivotal moment decades in the making but also recognize the costs that came with this victory. The Washington Football Team, now known as The Commanders, are the latest example that teams can make the decision to end a racist practice that has plagued professional sports. For 90 years, the Washington Football Team perpetuated discriminatory and racist behavior both through their use of a dictionary-defined racial slur as a team name and a false and offensive caricature of Native culture as a mascot."
Despite the name change, Hawk says all sports in America still need to take steps made amends to the Native American community.
Native mascots are inaccurate and stereotypical depictions of Native culture. They do not honor or celebrate Native peoples but are rather a tool of white supremacy created to dehumanize and objectify us. Research has shown time after time that Native mascots lead to lowered self-esteem and self-worth, and increases rates of depression, self-harm, and violence against Native youth. Washington is not the only professional team that has done harm to Native peoples. The continued deliberate inaction from the NFL, NHL, and MLB that continue to shield the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Blackhawks perpetuates and enables an ecosystem of racism and bigotry that directly impacts Native peoples. The Washington Commanders are proof that ending the use of Native American imagery in sports is possible. The Cleveland Guardians are further proof. We will not rest until the NFL, MLB and NHL, collegiate, and K-12 sports end all use of Native sports mascots, names, and imagery and ban racist fan behaviors that perpetuate harm to Native peoples.”