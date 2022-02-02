Skip to main content

Native American Group Responds to Washington 'Commanders'

Long critical of "Redskins", the IllumiNative group gives its blessing to new name

Goodbye, Redskins. So long, Washington Football Team.

Hello, peace, understanding and approval. Hello, Commanders.

With the unveiling of Washington's new nickname, the franchise finally buried the past and appeased groups of Native Americans that long were offended by its original nickname.

Though there are some - even former coaches - who stubbornly suggest it was wrong to ever dump "Redskins", "Commanders" has been overwhelmingly received with open arms.

Even, that is, by various Native American groups who say the name change "ends a deades-long racist practice of appropriating and mocking Native culture in professional sports."

Recommended Articles

WFT - IllumiNative Group
Play

Native American Group Responds to Washington 'Commanders'

Long critical of "Redskins", the IllumiNative group gives its blessing to new name

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Ron Rivera
Play

'Starting a New Chapter': Ron Rivera Sounds Off On Commanders Change

The Commanders head coach shared his thoughts on the name change with CBS's Gayle King.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
BC13A02E-DCDD-4617-A993-F462270C2428
Play

LOOK: Washington Commanders Unveil New Uniforms

With a new name comes a new look.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

One such group - IllumiNative, a Native woman-led social justice organization - greeted the "Commanders' name with a statement of support. Says IllumiNative founder and executive director Crystal Echo Hawk:

“Today we celebrate a pivotal moment decades in the making but also recognize the costs that came with this victory. The Washington Football Team, now known as The Commanders, are the latest example that teams can make the decision to end a racist practice that has plagued professional sports. For 90 years, the Washington Football Team perpetuated discriminatory and racist behavior both through their use of a dictionary-defined racial slur as a team name and a false and offensive caricature of Native culture as a mascot."

BC13A02E-DCDD-4617-A993-F462270C2428
comm bag shirt
comm hein

Despite the name change, Hawk says all sports in America still need to take steps made amends to the Native American community.

Native mascots are inaccurate and stereotypical depictions of Native culture. They do not honor or celebrate Native peoples but are rather a tool of white supremacy created to dehumanize and objectify us. Research has shown time after time that Native mascots lead to lowered self-esteem and self-worth, and increases rates of depression, self-harm, and violence against Native youth. Washington is not the only professional team that has done harm to Native peoples. The continued deliberate inaction from the NFL, NHL, and MLB that continue to shield the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Blackhawks perpetuates and enables an ecosystem of racism and bigotry that directly impacts Native peoples. The Washington Commanders are proof that ending the use of Native American imagery in sports is possible. The Cleveland Guardians are further proof. We will not rest until the NFL, MLB and NHL, collegiate, and K-12 sports end all use of Native sports mascots, names, and imagery and ban racist fan behaviors that perpetuate harm to Native peoples.”

WFT - IllumiNative Group
News

Native American Group Responds to Washington 'Commanders'

3 minutes ago
Ron Rivera
News

'Starting a New Chapter': Ron Rivera Sounds Off On Commanders Change

1 hour ago
BC13A02E-DCDD-4617-A993-F462270C2428
News

LOOK: Washington Commanders Unveil New Uniforms

1 hour ago
Jimmy Garoppolo
News

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Join Washington Commanders? Odds Say ...

2 hours ago
Malik Willis
News

'Roller Coaster Day': Can Malik Willis Bounce Back at Senior Bowl?

2 hours ago
Christian Watson
News

Senior Bowl Day 1 Report: Who Stood Out From National Team?

3 hours ago
BC13A02E-DCDD-4617-A993-F462270C2428
News

Welcome Commanders! Washington Officially Rebrands

4 hours ago
comm hein
News

WATCH: 'Washington Commanders' Aerial 'Spoiler Alert' Video Goes Viral

4 hours ago