Native American Group Responds to Washington 'Commanders'

Long critical of "Redskins", the IllumiNative group gives its blessing to new name

Goodbye, Redskins. So long, Washington Football Team.

Hello, peace, understanding and approval. Hello, Commanders.

With the unveiling of Washington's new nickname, the franchise finally buried the past and appeased groups of Native Americans that long were offended by its original nickname.

Though there are some - even former coaches - who stubbornly suggest it was wrong to ever dump "Redskins", "Commanders" has been overwhelmingly received with open arms.

Even, that is, by various Native American groups who say the name change "ends a deades-long racist practice of appropriating and mocking Native culture in professional sports."

One such group - IllumiNative, a Native woman-led social justice organization - greeted the "Commanders' name with a statement of support. Says IllumiNative founder and executive director Crystal Echo Hawk:

“Today we celebrate a pivotal moment decades in the making but also recognize the costs that came with this victory. The Washington Football Team, now known as The Commanders, are the latest example that teams can make the decision to end a racist practice that has plagued professional sports. For 90 years, the Washington Football Team perpetuated discriminatory and racist behavior both through their use of a dictionary-defined racial slur as a team name and a false and offensive caricature of Native culture as a mascot."

Washington Commanders

Despite the name change, Hawk says all sports in America still need to take steps made amends to the Native American community.