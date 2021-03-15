Washington NFL Free Agency Tracker: Darby to Broncos; Call Richard Sherman?

Updated by the minute, our Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

ASHBURN, Va. -- The WFT has hinted to us that they do not plan on "overpaying'' as shoppers as NFL free agency hits this week. But that doesn't mean they won't be newsmakers. Updated by the minute, our Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Monday morning negotiations, Wednesday afternoon signings ... News and views on the roster-building effort ...

MARCH 15: RONALD DARBY TO DENVER - What we feared in our cornerbacks preview of free agency - what would happen if Ronald Darby left Washington...

READ MORE: WFT Cornerbacks UFA Preview

Now, we have word that's not an if ...it's happening. Darby has reported agreed to a three-year deal worth around $30 million with the Denver Broncos, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

And now we wonder: Will the WFT call Richard Sherman?

MARCH 15: ANDY AND ALEX FLIP? The Washington Football Team needs an upgrade from Alex Smith at QB. The Dallas Cowboys might need a replacement for Andy Dalton as their backup QB.

What if each team offers the solution for the other?

We have floated the name of Smith as a guy who, if affordable, could be helpful to the Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott. Smith has an old-timey history with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy: McCarthy was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted Smith in 2005.)..

A source on Monday reiterated to us Dalton's quest to once again be a starter. Meanwhile, Smith - who was a $20 million QB in Washington last year - might no longer be that.

It's worth noting that there are those here inside The Star who have great respect for Alex Smith ... and that Dak is among them.

Dalton - for a decade the first-team guy in Cincinnati before signing his one-year deal back home in Texas a season ago - made just $3 million in base salary in 2020. He's obviously looking for a better deal than that, and a rebound to a starting job in the NFL.

The Cowboys would love to have Dalton simply come back. But his first efforts, as free agency opens, is to be first-team.

MARCH 15: IS IT TRU? Could the WFT find a match with Mitchell Trubisky? That's the way we see it, early on ... Washington Football Team Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - QB's

Our understanding is that Chicago isn't in love with the idea of keeping him. And again, the WFT doesn't seem very enthusiastic about paying a gigantic bounty for the likes of Deshaun Watson.

MARCH 14: KICKER DECISION He wasn't perfect, but he's coming back. Washington Football Team Makes Free Agency Kicker Decision - It's Dustin Hopkins again.

MARCH 14: POSITIONAL PREVIEWS We've got every group covered for you, starting here ...

Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - OT's

Washington Football Free Agency : Positional Preview - RB's

Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - Guards/Centers

Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - WRs

Washington Football Team Free Agency Shopping: Positional - TE's

MARCH 13: SPEAKING OF TIGHT END We have a name as a helper ... Washington 'Not Desperate' Help On Offense? Target Rams' Everett

MARCH 12: THE TAGGED GUY Scherff Signs ...His Tag ... which means there is more negotiating to be done. But it's a start.

MARCH 11: BRISSETT A SMART MOVE? Jacoby Brissett? We make a good argument for him as the WFT's next QB here: Colts QB Jacoby Brissett A Washington Football Team Fit

MARCH 11: START WITH SAMUEL We keep coming back to this old pal Panthers receiver ... NFL Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel Should Be Washington Top Target