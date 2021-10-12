NFL Power Rankings: How Far has Washington Fallen?

In a game where injuries and mistakes played a major role, the Washington Football Team fell to the New Orleans Saints to fall to 2-3.

Around the NFL after a month of play, Arizona remains the only unbeaten team, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady still appears to be in his prime and two teams (Jaguars and Lions) are still winless.

Week 5 proved to be another exciting dose of football with close games and lots of drama in the kicking game. Where does the Washington Football Team stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?

The WFT fell to No. 22 following its loss vs. New Orleans, 33–22.

"The defense should be far better than it has been given the horse the Football Team rolls out there up front. And you have to wonder if a coordinator change will, eventually, come."

All eyes are on the defensive front as the entire group continues to struggle at critical times, including allowing a 72-yard touchdown to to Deonte Harris and a Hail Mary score to Marquez Callaway at the end of last week's first half.

A bright side? Consistent running back Antonio Gibson ran for two touchdowns while accounting for 60 yards on the ground and another 12 through the air in the defeat. The touchdown runs gave Gibson 14 rushing scores through 19 career games, which is Top 20 among running backs all-time through the same amount of games.

Washington now has the third-best odds, behind the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East Division, according to FanDuel. Washington hosts the Kansas City Chiefs, another team desperate for a win, in Week 6.

At the top of the power rankings: 1. Arizona Cardinals, 2. Buffalo Bills, 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4. Los Angeles Chargers, 5. Los Angeles Rams.