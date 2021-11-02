Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Power Rankings: Washington Down But Not Out

    Where does Washington stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest Power Rankings?
    Author:

    Through eight weeks of NFL action, the Washington Football Team has been largely disappointing.

    After entering the season hoping to repeat as NFC-East Division champions, Washington is 2-6 and on a four-game losing streak with nine games remaining. 

    Around the NFL with three months left in the season, the final undefeated team fell (Arizona Cardinals) and the NFC continued to look like the superior conference. Week 8 proved to be another exciting dose of football with big wins despite teams missing star players. 

    Where does Washington stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest Power Rankings?

    Recommended Articles

    Taylor Heinicke
    Play

    NFL Power Rankings: Washington Down But Not Out

    Where does Washington stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest Power Rankings?

    34 seconds ago
    Salute to Service
    Play

    Washington Football Team Announces 'Salute to Service Game' Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10

    The Super Bowl Champs are coming to visit, but they're not the only action in town

    3 hours ago
    Jaret Patterson
    Play

    WFT Signs New RB; Patterson More Carries?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team Loses 17-10 to Denver Broncos

    6 hours ago

    The WFT sits at No. 27 following its 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Says SI of the plummeting Washington Football Team:

    Taylor Heinicke will keep his grasp on the starting job for a little longer, as Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t ready to return to the field. But the defending NFC East champs have now lost four straight games and haven’t scored more than 13 points since Oct. 10. I suppose I could have said Week 5, but Oct. 10 feels longer ago and I was going for some dramatic effect. If Washington thinks it has any chance to compete, I imagine they’ll give Fitzmagic another go when he’s ready.

    While Washington's defense has been a disappointment, it's hard to win NFL games putting only 10 points on the board. 

    Unless the Dallas Cowboys have a late-season collapse or an unlikely Wild Card spot becomes available, Washington's playoff chances are slim. Washington now has the third-best odds, behind the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East Division

    The good news? It's a good time for Washington to bring its season back to life, as the WFT is on its bye this weekend. 

    At the top of the power rankings: 1. Los Angeles Rams, 2. Green Bay Packers, 3. Buffalo Bills, 4. Arizona Cardinals, 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    NFL Power Rankings: Washington Down But Not Out

    34 seconds ago
    Salute to Service
    News

    Washington Football Team Announces 'Salute to Service Game' Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10

    3 hours ago
    Jaret Patterson
    News

    WFT Signs New RB; Patterson More Carries?

    6 hours ago
    Adrian Peterson at Buffalo © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Washington Ex Adrian Peterson Signs with NFL Team

    Nov 1, 2021
    TDP-L-Broncos-Washington-RJS-04984
    News

    Is WFT's Season Over?

    Nov 1, 2021
    Landon Collins
    News

    WFT's Landon Collins Thriving in New Role

    Nov 1, 2021
    217008BD-808F-4E52-9D41-B87534B89D38
    News

    WFT QB Change? Ron Rivera Says Time To Evaluate Taylor Heinicke

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17070291
    News

    WFT Kicking Woes Are Deflating

    Oct 31, 2021