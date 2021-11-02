NFL Power Rankings: Washington Down But Not Out

Through eight weeks of NFL action, the Washington Football Team has been largely disappointing.

After entering the season hoping to repeat as NFC-East Division champions, Washington is 2-6 and on a four-game losing streak with nine games remaining.

Around the NFL with three months left in the season, the final undefeated team fell (Arizona Cardinals) and the NFC continued to look like the superior conference. Week 8 proved to be another exciting dose of football with big wins despite teams missing star players.

Where does Washington stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest Power Rankings?

The WFT sits at No. 27 following its 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Says SI of the plummeting Washington Football Team:

Taylor Heinicke will keep his grasp on the starting job for a little longer, as Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t ready to return to the field. But the defending NFC East champs have now lost four straight games and haven’t scored more than 13 points since Oct. 10. I suppose I could have said Week 5, but Oct. 10 feels longer ago and I was going for some dramatic effect. If Washington thinks it has any chance to compete, I imagine they’ll give Fitzmagic another go when he’s ready.

While Washington's defense has been a disappointment, it's hard to win NFL games putting only 10 points on the board.

Unless the Dallas Cowboys have a late-season collapse or an unlikely Wild Card spot becomes available, Washington's playoff chances are slim. Washington now has the third-best odds, behind the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East Division.

The good news? It's a good time for Washington to bring its season back to life, as the WFT is on its bye this weekend.

At the top of the power rankings: 1. Los Angeles Rams, 2. Green Bay Packers, 3. Buffalo Bills, 4. Arizona Cardinals, 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.