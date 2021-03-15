Washington 'Not Desperate' In NFL Free Agency, Says Rivera - And Here's Why

"No immediate need''? Being able to say that is a Washington strength. That is a Rivera strength.

He enjoys the monicker of "Riverboat Ron,'' and while that suggests that Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is a "gambler'' ...

It doesn't mean, he insists, that the WFT is "desperate.''

"There’s no immediate need to, 'Have to,' 'got to,' 'must,'' the coach says. "We’re looking to build a winning, sustainable culture.”

"We,'' Rivera says, "are not desperate.”

"Desperate'' is always a bad look. Would "hungry'' or "ambitious'' or "desirous'' of adding talent be a better description?

The WFT sits in an enviable position regarding available salary cap space (about $40 million worth) as we enter free agency, and also sits in an enviable position regarding its roster - which is a good one.

We have already reported in this space, though, that it is Rivera's plan to make sure Washington doesn't overspend in its pursuit of a QB. (That's why the likelihood of, say, Deshaun Watson to the WFT is so slim.)

Worth nothing is the security Rivera has in Washington. It is a critical component to being able to truly be "confident.'' The NFL is full of team-runners who are either a) "protecting their desk'' - that is, trying to keep their job as long as possible in order to pay for the family lake house or a kid's college fund, or b) needing to take home-run swings because they are on their owners' hot seats.

"No immediate need''? Though it frustrates fans and media who want "action.'' it is actually reflective of a Washington strength - and a Rivera strength. As we write this, Rivera has yet to flex his shopping muscle. ... for a QB? For a wide receiver?

But he will. And when he does? We're willing to gamble on believing that move will result in strength, too.