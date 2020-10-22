Washington Officially Signs Foster, Cuts Baugh

The Washington Football Team made it official on Thursday - signing young wide receiver Robert Foster who was with the Green Bay Packers practice squad and had a good breakout year in 2018 with the Buffalo Bills.

Washington also made a switch at tight end that everyone could see coming as they officially promoted Temarrick Hemingway to the 53-man roster while releasing Marcus Baugh.

Per the release, the organization will be allowed to carry 54 players as of right now while Foster undergoes the NFL mandatory six-day pre-entry COVID-19 testing.

Foster will not be eligible to play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys as we mentioned here.

Instead, Tony Brown and the speed Jeff Badet will almost surely be promoted to the active roster from the practice squad via the extended gameday active roster.

Badet ran a 4.28/40 and Ron Rivera thinks his long speed opposite of Terry McLaurin can put some pressure on opposing defenses and help out on special teams as Cam Sims has to take on more snaps in the offense, with current injuries to Steven Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright.

As for Baugh, he was featured and someone who stood out during training camp but never really got any traction in the regular season.

He was out two weeks ago all week because of a death in the family and even with returning last week, he was not active.

The situation that he was dealing with was unclear.

Hemingway has played the last two games for Washington and was with this coaching staff previously.

