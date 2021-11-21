Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington at Panthers Injuries & Inactives: No Curtis Samuel

    Without their top tight end, WFT could use the services of their No. 2 wide receiver
    Author:

    Washington Football Team visits the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon for a Week 11 matchup of squads trying to keep dwindling playoff chances alive. 

    The Panthers currently sit in seventh place in the NFC with a 5-5 record while WFT is on the outside looking in at 3-6. 

    A win today, and some help, would have Washington sitting in line in the eighth spot. 

    Helping Washington achieve back-to-back upset wins will be cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller while wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, and tight end Ricky-Seals Jones will have to sit this one out. 

    Entering the weekend, Samuel, St-Juste, Fuller, and Charles were all listed as questionable, while Seals-Jones was ruled out on Friday after suffering a hip injury last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    Recommended Articles

    Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
    Play

    Washington at Carolina: What's Samuel's Status?

    Without their top tight end, WFT could use the services of their No. 2 wide receiver

    14 minutes ago
    Curtis Samuel
    Play

    Washington BREAKING: 'Small Chance' for Curtis Samuel to Play at Panthers?

    Overshadowed by Ron Rivera's return to play the Panthers, WFT's receiver hopes to get back on the field

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17165064
    Play

    Washington LISTEN: How to Beat the Panthers

    Locked On Washington: Cam Newton Won't Decide the Winner of Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers

    Nov 20, 2021

    Offensive linemen Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Sammis Reyes, and cornerback Danny Johnson were all on the injury report this past week but cleared to play on Friday's final disposition. 

    For the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton's return to Charlotte is the biggest news of the week, but having defensive ends Marquis Haynes and Yetur Gross-Matos, linebacker Frankie Luvu, will certainly help spoil WFT coach Ron Rivera's homecoming if they pull off the win. 

    Panthers cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury but was limited on Friday, leading to his being labeled questionable for the Week 11 contest

    Thomas-Oliver is active, leaving quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver Shi Smith, safety Kenny Robinson, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins sitting this one out, for the home team.

    Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
    News

    Washington at Carolina: What's Samuel's Status?

    14 minutes ago
    Curtis Samuel
    News

    Washington BREAKING: 'Small Chance' for Curtis Samuel to Play at Panthers?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17165064
    News

    Washington LISTEN: How to Beat the Panthers

    Nov 20, 2021
    Curtis Samuel
    News

    WFT at Panthers GAMEDAY: Can Injured Secondary Cram Cam?

    Nov 19, 2021
    rivera cam
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Panthers Reveal Starting QB

    Nov 19, 2021
    Cam Newton and Ron Rivera
    News

    How to Watch WFT at Panthers: First Winning Streak of Year?

    Nov 19, 2021
    87699029-5A51-44A2-B525-24C608EFEA3D
    News

    Which QB Does WFT Pick in NFL Mock Draft?

    Nov 19, 2021
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    Washington vs Carolina Panthers: Is Taylor Good Enough?

    Nov 18, 2021