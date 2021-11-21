Washington Football Team visits the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon for a Week 11 matchup of squads trying to keep dwindling playoff chances alive.

The Panthers currently sit in seventh place in the NFC with a 5-5 record while WFT is on the outside looking in at 3-6.

A win today, and some help, would have Washington sitting in line in the eighth spot.

Helping Washington achieve back-to-back upset wins will be cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller while wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, and tight end Ricky-Seals Jones will have to sit this one out.

Entering the weekend, Samuel, St-Juste, Fuller, and Charles were all listed as questionable, while Seals-Jones was ruled out on Friday after suffering a hip injury last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Offensive linemen Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Sammis Reyes, and cornerback Danny Johnson were all on the injury report this past week but cleared to play on Friday's final disposition.

For the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton's return to Charlotte is the biggest news of the week, but having defensive ends Marquis Haynes and Yetur Gross-Matos, linebacker Frankie Luvu, will certainly help spoil WFT coach Ron Rivera's homecoming if they pull off the win.

Panthers cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury but was limited on Friday, leading to his being labeled questionable for the Week 11 contest.

Thomas-Oliver is active, leaving quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver Shi Smith, safety Kenny Robinson, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins sitting this one out, for the home team.