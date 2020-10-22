Washington Picks a Wide Receiver That Can't Help vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team needs warm bodies at wide receiver for this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

They plucked a promising project off of the Green Bay Packers practice squad but in classic 2020 fashion - he's going to be missing in action this Sunday.

The already inconsistent and struggling offense will be without rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) and Isaiah Wright (shoulder), according to Ron Rivera.

“We’re dealing with two guys that are injured that haven’t had a chance to practice, that won’t practice this week. We’ve got some young guys that we’re going to take a look at, pop up and get them ready to play Sunday.”

Those two young guys are Tony Brown and Jeff Badet from the team's expanded practice squad.

"These guys weren’t with us, really, through training camp. Tony Brown came at the end of camp and got a little bit of work. Jeff Badet is somebody that we brought in a few weeks ago, and he’s gotten a little bit of work," said Rivera. "We’ll see how they handle it, and we’ll see how many opportunities they get on Sunday.”

They are already without Steven Sims because they waited to put him on the three-game injured reserve list beyond the loss to Baltimore and he has to miss this week as his last game.

That leaves Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman and Cam Sims on the active roster that are healthy.

Washington reportedly agreed to a deal with Robert Foster from the Packers practice squad but starting on Wednesday, he was in the now mandatory six-day testing protocol the NFL recently started enforcing.

Foster won't be eligible to join the team officially on the 53-man roster until after Sunday's contest with Dallas.

He wasn't claimed until Tuesday afternoon but would not have been eligible to play even if he was brought in on Monday.

Foster went to Alabama (surprise!) but was undrafted, much like his new teammate Cam Sims.

He spent time with the Buffalo Bills to start his career, where in 2018, he put up a total of 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Foster led the NFL in yards per catch with an average of 20.0 (minimum 25 receptions).

However in 2019, he took a step back in Buffalo and then was released at the end of training camp this year.

In his final season in Buffalo, he only had three catches but for 64 yards so the average was there but he wasn't a part of the offense.

Now the Washington Football Team has to find out why. Did he suddenly lose his juice?

Is he not a hard worker? That's what they have to figure out.

Here's one thing to consider: Brandon Beane, the Bills General Manager and Ron Rivera are extremely close and talk on a regular basis, per sources.

If Beane thought that Foster was a bad seed or lazy, I'm guessing he would have told Rivera to hit the pause button, if they had a conversation about Foster.

Maybe they did. Maybe they didn't?

Perhaps he just needed more time to develop, which is most likely the case.

Assuming Foster passes all of his testing, he'll be able to practice with the organization early next week before players are off for the bye week.

Foster would then be eligible to play against the New York Giants.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621