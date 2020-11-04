SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

WFT Practice Report - Back to Work for NYG

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The second half of the NFL season is officially here and for the most part, the Washington Football Team is starting to get healthy - or, at least, in a pretty good position. 

In the first on-field full practice since before the Dallas win, Washington was able to have all of their active players practice at least in part.

The official injury report looks like this: 

LT Geron Christian - knee - limited

DE/DT James Smith-Williams - concussion - limited

DE - Montez Sweat -concussion - limited

TE - Logan Thomas - ankle - limited

WR - Isaiah Wright - shoulder - limited

So the good news is only five players were on the initial WFT report for the lead-up to the Giants game.

Just as important, Steven Sims Jr. not only returned to practice but he was a full participant. He looked spry and healthy in the limited media portion, as you can see in the video above. 

Antonio Gandy-Golden is still on injured reserve, but was doing some side shuttle drills with the team during the stretch period. 

READ MORE: Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

The WFT has Terry McLaurin (who was voted a team captain Wednesday) Cam Sims and Dontrelle Inman as their three receivers for sure ... with Sims Jr. likely back off injured reserve. They'll need to create a roster spot for Sims Jr. (maybe that involves Tony Brown?) and then figure out if Wright is healthy enough to contribute. 

In addition, Cornelius Lucas appears set to start his second consecutive game at left tackle with Christian just coming back from a knee injury that cost him the Dallas game. 

For the Giants, offensive standouts Devonta Freeman and Golden Tate did not practice on Wednesday. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

WRs Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Dante Pettis turned out to be a bust in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. Ted Ginn Jr. has extensive experience with Ron Rivera Should the WFT roll the dice?

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline & Election - Too Much For One Day

The NFL calendar and perhaps the most important day in recent American history collide ... and for really no good reason.

Chris Russell

Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The Washington Football Team's bye week did nothing to hurt or help them in terms of the NFL's power rankings, with the team staying put in the bottom rung of the league's hierarchy

Matt Galatzan

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell

Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA Star Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Winning Washington

Mike Fisher

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

The Washington Football Team's defensive unit was a disappointment over a four-game stretch but they finished the first-half strong. What's next?

Chris Russell

Washington Adds CB to Practice Squad

The name 'Jordan' and Washington haven't always mixed well together but the Washington Football Team is giving it another try.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food