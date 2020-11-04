ASHBURN, Va. - The second half of the NFL season is officially here and for the most part, the Washington Football Team is starting to get healthy - or, at least, in a pretty good position.

In the first on-field full practice since before the Dallas win, Washington was able to have all of their active players practice at least in part.

The official injury report looks like this:

LT Geron Christian - knee - limited

DE/DT James Smith-Williams - concussion - limited

DE - Montez Sweat -concussion - limited

TE - Logan Thomas - ankle - limited

WR - Isaiah Wright - shoulder - limited

So the good news is only five players were on the initial WFT report for the lead-up to the Giants game.

Just as important, Steven Sims Jr. not only returned to practice but he was a full participant. He looked spry and healthy in the limited media portion, as you can see in the video above.

Antonio Gandy-Golden is still on injured reserve, but was doing some side shuttle drills with the team during the stretch period.

The WFT has Terry McLaurin (who was voted a team captain Wednesday) Cam Sims and Dontrelle Inman as their three receivers for sure ... with Sims Jr. likely back off injured reserve. They'll need to create a roster spot for Sims Jr. (maybe that involves Tony Brown?) and then figure out if Wright is healthy enough to contribute.

In addition, Cornelius Lucas appears set to start his second consecutive game at left tackle with Christian just coming back from a knee injury that cost him the Dallas game.

For the Giants, offensive standouts Devonta Freeman and Golden Tate did not practice on Wednesday.