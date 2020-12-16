Washington Punter Tress Way Wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Washington Football Team punter, Tress Way, has earned yet another honor in his decorated career, taking home the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award after a dominant Sunday performance.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team punter, Tress Way, has earned yet another honor in his decorated career, taking home the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award after a dominant Sunday performance.

READ MORE: Chase Asks What Would Kobe Do?

It was Way's second time earning the honors this season, and the fourth time overall in his brilliant career with the Washington franchise.

Way nailed eight punts for 398 total yards for an average of 49.8 yards per kick and had one downed inside the 20-yard line.

Way had a net average of 47.9, which was tops in the NFC for the week, while his 49.8 gross mark was second in the NFC for Week 14. He had a 58-yard punt as well, which was the longest among NFC punters.

Last week, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins won the award, with Way winning it back in Week 11, giving the WFT three of the last four NFC Special Teams winners.

It's the first time in franchise history that the organization has been honored three or more times in one season for special teams.

READ MORE: Dwayne or Alex?

On the season, Way has punted for 2,907 yards which is the best among all NFL punters, which is three more yards than the New York Jets have punted for on five fewer attempts for the season.

Way also is key to the field-goal unit as the holder for Hopkins, who has connected on eight-of-his-last-nine opportunities.

Way looks to continue his momentum when the WFT takes on the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField this Sunday at 12 pm.