Washington QB Candidate Fitzpatrick To Retire?

Washington needs a quarterback and one candidate may have just taken himself off the market

Outside of our belief that they do not want to overspend, the optimal Washington Football Team plan at QB has yet to reveal itself.

A alternate plan involving a 38-year-old journeyman? That might have just revealed itself to be unavailable.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has spent 16 NFL seasons with eight franchises since leaving Harvard, is now leaning toward retirement, per long-time NFL reporter John Clayton of 104.3 The Fan.

Yes, the employment of "Fitzmagic'' himself would be quite the storyline. ... though it’s debatable just how much more effective Fitzpatrick might be than the departed Alex Smith or young journeyman returnee Taylor Heinicke.

Fitzpatrick was most recently with the Miami Dolphins, where he split time with former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa and certainly had times of effectiveness, as he always has.

Clayton reports that the Denver Broncos have contacted Fitzpatrick, and that seems to be the origin of the retirement angle. The Broncos, of course, are also one of the teams jousting for help at QB, as is the WFT.

Miami, Chicago, Carolina and more are also in the market for QB upgrades.

Meanwhile, in the game of NFL QB Musical Chairs, New England’s Cam Newton, New Orleans’ Jameis Winston and Dallas' Andy Dalton are among names worth mentioning that could be on the move.

Fitzpatrick has been a popular figure both on and off the field. He has the personality to draw others in and get everyone around him battling, a trait that many teams would find extremely useful. But if this report is correct, they will no longer find that in Fitzpatrick.

