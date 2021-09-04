'Calm Before The Storm': How Is QB Fitz Preparing For Season?

Fitzpatrick is entering his 17th NFL season, and his first with the Washington Football Team.

It's not winter, but it's coming.

The beginning of the 2021 NFL season for the Washington Football Team gets started September 12th when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. In reality, the stresses accompanying it will make landfall beginning Monday.

"...it's the calm before the storm," were the words used by WFT starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when speaking to media before the weekend. The players got some time off following the team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Then, head coach Ron Rivera sent the team into their final non-game weekend with a light practice. A good way to give time for final preparations, and ensure the team is as healthy as possible with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert comes to town looking to build off an impressive rookie season in 2020.

"I'll just be trying to get some good family time in," Fitzpatrick said of this final weekend before the season. "...with the understanding in the back of my mind that things are about to start."

Lives and careers don't often take the path people expect them to. Fitzpatrick probably didn't anticipate playing for nine teams over 17 seasons with no playoff experience. But here he is, and he's leaning on his career experiences to help him lead this team.

"I think early in my career, some of it was not really understanding that throws couldn't be worth 14 points," said Fitzpatrick when asked about his gunslinger mentality and interception numbers in the past. "...So some of that has come with age and experience. I'm going to push the ball down the field. I'm going to take chances...You just try to limit it...to make educated decisions sometimes..."

Every interception is a series of potential targets taken away from skill position players. Having an educated veteran quarterback who also wants to be aggressive should mix for a positive result come game day.

We won't know for sure what the chemistry will look like on the field until they get on the field though. And that's what everyone is preparing for.