Antonio Gibson Doubtful to Return

PITTSBURGH - Antonio Gibson, the outstanding rookie running back for the Washington Football Team, is likely out for the rest of the game and perhaps more with a short week ahead.

Gibson was officially announced as doubtful with a toe injury and was observed on the far side trainers table from here at Heinz Field getting a tape job on his foot early on in this Monday night game.

The injury occurred on a 13-yard run by Gibson as his left foot bent into the turf awkwardly upon being tackled.

He hobbled off. Gibson sat on the table for a while getting treatment and gingerly tried to walk it off behind the Washington bench. He moved back and forth slowly and then seemed to pick up a little bit of pace the more he walked on it, as you can see in our video above.

Gibson has 11 touchdowns in his first 11 games which put him in all sorts of great statistical company. He had three touchdowns for Washington in their Thanksgiving win over Dallas.

Replacing Gibson for the rest of tonight (assuming he doesn't come back) will be Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic with Bryce Love still on injured reserve.

At the start of the second quarter, the WFT and undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers were scoreless and Washington had run only four times for a total of 18 yards in the first quarter.

The WFT also lost one of their tight ends for the game with a wrist injury, as Temarrick Hemingway will be unavailable.

A decent bet: With no Gibson, WFT QB Alex Smith will be throwing 35 or so times in this game ... and maybe more.