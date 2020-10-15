SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Replaces Brailford, Claims Toohill

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team replaced Jordan Brailford who they lost to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week off of their practice squad with a new defensive end. 

Casey Toohill, 24,  comes across from the Eagles, a seventh-round pick out of Stanford in 2020. He's 6'5" and 255 pounds.

He initially made the Philadelphia 53-man roster but then Washington snatched him up when the Eagles tried to sneak him through waivers. 

He was inactive for the Eagles week one loss against Washington but played 20+ snaps in Philadelphia's week two loss before being listed as inactive after that. 

Washington and Philadelphia meet again to wrap up the regular season. 

Per John Keim of ESPN, Toohill tested very well athletically. 

Per Wikipedia: "Toohill started all 12 games as a fifth-year senior at Stanford. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors after recording 11.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 60 tackles. In his career, he had 124 tackles (21.5 for loss), 14 sacks, and an interception. Toohill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds."

Washington drafted Chase Young and James Smith-Williams in 2020 at defensive end along with keeping David Bada on their practice squad as part of their international pathway program. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

