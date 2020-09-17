SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Reportedly Signs TE to Practice Squad, Releases Bee & Thomas from IR

Chris Russell

Per Ben Standig of the Athletic, the Washington Football Team is making a move to fortify their practice squad and bring in yet another familiar face to most of the coaching staff.

Assuming the Hemmingway deal becomes official, it would be the second tight end with the operation that has Carolina Panthers roots. 

The 6'5" former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams spent a few years with them before moving on to Denver and then to Carolina. 

Temarrick_Hemingway
Temarrick Hemingway with RamsWikipedia

He spent last season on Carolina's practice squad and even after Ron Rivera was fired and his Panthers assistants joined him in Washington, Hemmingway stayed in Charlotte. 

Until the final cutdown for this year. 

Marcus Baugh, who made the Washington 53-man roster also was in Carolina last year before catching on with the Charlotte North crew this offseason. 

In addition to Hemmingway, the team announced that defensive lineman Ryan Bee was waived with an injury settlement. He was on injured reserve. 

On Tuesday, Washington reportedly did the same with Simeon Thomas, a corner who had been suspended but then apparently had his suspension lifted. He was on reserved/injured with an abdomen injury. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com.

