Washington Rookie Chase Young Wins Two Defensive Honors

Chase Young's continued growth through his rookie season has now been capped off with a pair of monthly awards from the NFL

ASHBURN, Va. -- Chase Young's emergence down the stretch of his rookie season has ignited the Washington defense and served notice to the rest of the National Football League.

Just two weeks ago, the rookie was named a team captain -- a highly unusual honor for a first-year player.

And now, just days before his first playoff game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, he's receiving accolades from the league that are beyond deserving, being named both NFL and Rookie defensive player of the month in December.

These types of awards rarely go to losing teams, and even though Washington only had seven wins, the fact that they were playing in meaningful games on big stages could have been a deciding factor.

Young was dominant Sunday night in Philadelphia, but it was likely his performance against San Francisco in a win that put him in prime position for these honors.

It's been a steady rise for Young, who missed almost two full games earlier in this season and was blasted by a columnist in the Washington Post for essentially being a bust.

That was right before a four-game winning streak started against the Bengals that included a knock-out 'chase' and a hit of Joe Burrow at the goal line.

That particular play, followed by a solid performance a few days later in Dallas on Thanksgiving, got everyone chirping and watching.

The more eyes that were on him in the ensuing weeks, the better Young played as he led his team to its first playoff appearance since 2015.

On Sunday night, he ran off the field saying he wanted Tom Brady. Now, He's got him.

He also has a chance to serve notice to the rest of the NFL that while he's still young, the Washington defense, behind his leadership, is going to be a dominant force for years to come.