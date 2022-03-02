Booster Shot: Commanders Offense Should Get Healthy With Return of Receiver

Curtis Samuel is on the right track after suffering a slew of injuries in his first season with the Washington Commanders

INDIANAPOLIS -- Curtis Samuel is hoping his second season in D.C. is better than his first.

It can't get much worse.

The Washington Commanders slot receiver played in only played in five games in 2021 after signing a three-year contract worth $34.5 million. He caught a mere six catches for 27 yards, four of which came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Samuel is progressing accordingly to his rehab schedule and should be ready for offseason workouts in April.

"When he left he was trending in the right direction," Rivera said. "We haven't had our hands on him yet. We do know in communicating that he's been working, doing the things that he needs to. We'll see him hopefully soon."

Samuel is one of three receivers Rivera considers to be building blocks for the offense moving into the his third season. Terry McLaurin, who is entering a contract season, is coming off his second 1,000-yard season and continues to be the leader of the pack. Rivera also is hoping to see more of second-year target Dyami Brown. The third-round pick last April out of North Carolina used his rookie year to adjust to NFL speed and defensive formations.

Toward the season's end, Rivera said Brown found his footing in Scott Turner's offense. Now, it's about keeping that similar consistency entering his second year in the pros.

"Has the growth and development of Dyami put him into position where he can play more, be more explosive and create those things we believe he can? Some of the things at the end of the year tells us yeah, he's capable of it," Rivera said. "So we're excited to see where he is once we get back together."

Samuel remains a key piece in making Washington's offense more dynamic. The 25-year-old's speed and agility in space allows him to make defenders miss.

On paper, receiver might not seem like a top-tier priority for Washington, considering its desperate search for a quarterback. Riviera doesn't care. He's treating every position with an open mind entering free agency on March 16.

"No position is off the table as far as the draft is concerned," Rivera said. "We're going to look at every position and really see what's going to fit us as we go through this process. Again, this process is just beginning."