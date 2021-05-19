Josh Harvey-Clemons Cut, Joe Walker Joins WFT

Josh Harvey-Clemons is now a name of the past for the Washington Football Team as Joe Walker moves in the door.

ASHBURN -- Another day, another roster move - and this one is more interesting than just a surface exchange of players.

The Washington Football Team has brought in a new linebacker with Joe Walker. In a corresponding move, WFT elected to release veteran linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons.

By first glance, there's no big story here. Before we get to Walker though, we must point out that Washington had two players that opted-out because of COVID-19 for the 2020 season.

Both are now gone before even one practice. Harvey-Clemons was one and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley was the other.

We are not suggesting that coach Ron Rivera and his personnel staff are punishing the two players for their choice, but ... we are saying that because they chose their priorities, justifiable as they may have been ... it robbed them of their ability to show the new staff what they could do.

As for the newest member of the WFT, Walker is a former seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and stayed with them for a couple of years. Walker was part of the Super Bowl team of 2017.

Since then, he's bounced around to Arizona and last year in San Francisco, shuttling between the active roster and the practice squad, while also landing on the COVID list.

Washington GM Martin Mayhew was a personnel executive with the 49ers last year and is among the overseers of a WFT club always shuffling to try to get just a bit better, a move at a time.

