Washington Star WR Terry McLaurin Gives Praise To Rookie Brown

Hopes are high surrounding the Washington Football Team entering June. By luck, plus shoutout performances from the defense, Washington secured five wins in the last seven games, thus landing them the division title last winter.

Two needs were essential in 2021 — quarterback and a compliment to Terry McLaurin at wide receiver. Ryan Fitzpatrick seems to be the answer under center for at least the 2021 season.

At wide receiver, McLaurin reunites with former Ohio State teammate Curtis Samuel in the slot. However, it's been rookie target Dyami Brown that has won over the third-year pro thus far through OTAs.

“First of all with him, I think he’s a guy who has a really good feel for the game,” McLaurin told reporters earlier this week. “I think I could really tell by a receiver coming in how they have a feel for the game, where the throttle and down and zone routes, how to run away from man. So naturally, he has a really good feel for the game.”

Brown is coming off two excellent seasons with Tar Heels in Chapel Hill N.C. Although the speed might not mirror his stat line, don't get it twisted; he's a vertical threat through and through.

As the No. 1 weapon for Sam Howell, Brown averaged 20 yards per catch and posted over 1,000 yards each year. He also recorded

One of the biggest selling points to Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew this offseason was Brown's catch ability on 50/50 jump balls. According to Pro Football Focus, he's led the FBS in go-routes since 2019.

“He’s a dude who knows what he’s doing. He doesn’t really make too many mistakes,” McLaurin said of the UNC rookie. “He’s a guy who has that easy speed I’d say—he can really stretch the field. It’s just a matter of the quarterbacks getting used to his speed and learning how to connect that way.”

One thing Washington is hopeful for with Brown is to expand his route tree. In Phil Longo's offense, the routes were limited to the simplistic approaches and success found after the catch. Both Brown and fellow draft pick, Dazz Newsome, ran under 4.4 40-times at UNC's Pro Day.

McLaurin, who coming out of Ohio State was viewed as a primary vertical option, has no issues taking Brown under his wing to help him better his chances at shining in the D.C. game plan early.

“I just try to give him any tips that I can here and there to help him be the best player he can be,” McLaurin said.

