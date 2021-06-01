Former Washington Tackle Morgan Moses Visiting Bears

It's off to the Windy City for a visit for former Washington Football Team tackle Morgan Moses, who might help replace the man who helped replace him with WFT

ASHBURN, Va. -- It took some time following his somewhat surprising release but former Washington Football Team tackle Morgan Moses is headed to Chicago ... for a visit on Wednesday.

Moses was released two weeks ago by the WFT in a move that was both about the salary cap and about getting younger upfront.

The Bears are the first known visit for Moses, who started every game from 2015 through 2020, including a couple at left tackle this past year when Cornelius Lucas was injured late in a loss at Detroit.

Moses was let go, along with Geron Christian Sr., who was quickly snapped up by the Houston Texans.

It was Christian's injury history, along with inconsistent performance, that led to Lucas starting on the left side, which then paved the road for Moses to start there for the first time since 2014.

The reason that is all important? The Bears let their long-time and durable left tackle go in Charles Leno Jr. right after drafting Oklahoma State tackle Tevin Jenkins.

Leno then signed, of course, here in Washington on a one-year deal.

Jenkins is expected to start on the left side, replacing Leno for Chicago, but it's possible if they sign Moses, the Bears could flip that.

Moses was solid at left tackle for Washington in a pinch last year over the large part of the fourth quarter in a loss to the Lions and then in starts against the Bengals and Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Moses was charged with five sacks and six penalties on 1,065 offensive snaps last year, playing 151 of those on the left side.

Moses was also charged with 38 quarterback pressures allowed.

Washington was able to get out of the remaining two years of Moses' contract for a small dead cap charge and save over $15 million in the next two seasons.

Despite some criticism of the moves, WFT coach Ron Rivera feels they have enough depth for a competition and for what they need to get through the season to let both Moses and Christian go, because of the addition of Leno Jr. and the drafting of Sam Cosmi.