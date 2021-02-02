WFT President Reveals Thoughts On Working For Snyder

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright offers thoughts on the state of the club, the nickname and Dan Snyder

ASHBURN, Va. -- Dan Snyder has an array of former high-level employees who are not fans of his. Mike Shanahan and Snyder were bitter enemies by the time their four-year divorce was finalized. Kyle Shanahan, same thing. Jay Gruden still has his fastball and blew one right past the unsuspecting Snyder the other day with this gem:

"When it came our time to pick, we’d always talk about the picks, where we’d like to go, what happens if [the player] is gone, and did all our scenarios.

"And then [Snyder] would come in off his yacht and make the pick.”

READ MORE: Jay Gruden Lowers the Boom!

But the franchise has undergone change. Ron Rivera has all the juice on the football side. And Jason Wright, the still relatively new president of the organization, has essentially that same level of command on the business side.

WATCH: Our SI/Fan Nation Interview with Jason Wright from his first week on job

Wright sat down at FedExField with AXIOS on HBO recently and detailed thoughts on Snyder.

Wright also touched on the controversial old nickname ...

And talked about some of the challenges in the NFL that go far beyond the playing field. ...

The Washington Football Team is in better shape than it was when Wright arrived in August and in way better shape than when Rivera arrived 13 months ago. There's a long way to go, in our opinion, toward making team headquarters a place run in a safe and sensible way. But Wright and Rivera are doing so. And listening to Wright, it seems Snyder is allowing them to do so.