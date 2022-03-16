Skip to main content

Washington Tenders Free Agent Kicker Joey Slye

The Commanders have tendered kicker Joey Slye, which is worth $2.4 million.

The Washington Commanders are looking to nail down their kicking game for another year. They have tendered kicker Joey Slye, according to NFL Network.

This is an original round tender worth $2.4 million. Slye went undrafted, which means Washington would not receive draft compensation if it refuses an offer sheet. Slye can sign the tender to remain in Washington or explore other options. The Commanders then have the chance to match another team's offer.

Slye stepped in for Washington when it made the shocking decision to cut Dustin Hopkins last October. Slye came in and made an impact right away, going 12 for 12 on field goal attempts in six games including a 56-yarder. He also made 9 of 10 extra points.

Hopkins struggled during his time with Washington from 50+ yards. This is an area where Slye can provide an upgrade. He has a huge leg and gives the Commanders a reliable option from long range.

In 2019, Slye burst onto the scene with the Carolina Panthers. He spent two years with the team before being released prior to last season. Slye had short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans before landing in Washington. In total, Slye converted 23-of-25 field goals and 18-of-22 extra points.

After last week trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, the Commanders received more offensive help Wednesday when third-down running back J.D. McKissic reversed field on the Buffalo Bills and decided to stay in Washington. The offense, however, took a hit when perennial Pro Bowl tackle Brandon Scherff left for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

