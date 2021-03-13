Washington Time To Trade For QB Sam Darnold Is Now

COLUMN: Sam Darnold should be in D.C. for the 2021 NFL season

Let's stop pretending that the Washington Football Team is set with their quarterback position. Both Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke developed a personal relationship with WFT's Ron Rivera.

But both were almost always "the other option'' under center.

WFT's overall roster might look as if they "just" a quarterback away. They're not. In fact, the more looking at the 2020 depth chart, it's evident that their overall mistakes were just the fewest in the division.

They deserved the NFC East title because of that. But that's not sustainable. They need more than a QB ... but it's still the place to start.

Simple, you win with a quality quarterback. Ron Rivera knows that. He now needs to get on the phone (or get GM Martin Mayhew on the phone) with New York and ask about Sam Darnold's status.

GM Joe Douglas and the New York Jets are entering a new era. Coach Robert Saleh will be overseeing a system that may or may not cater to Darnold's skills. Meanwhile, they hold the No. 2 pick.

Darnold's struggles — due to coaching or not — are evident. The Jets will need to decide before OTA's if they will pick up his fifth-year option. A 13-25 record without a winning season isn't that ideal boost the team is looking for. ... and there is reason for WFT to strike before that.

Douglas has stated they'll field calls for Darnold. Alright, what's the price?

Washington's expected $3 million in cap space allows them to build around their next starting quarterback. They'll be in the market for pass-catchers, offensive linemen and stability in the secondary.

Four quarterback combined with seven wins in 2020, five coming from Alex Smith. So, yeah, they could use stability there, too.

Simply put, WFT needs a No. 1 option. They also can't afford to strike out in April. This coaching staff has earned a reputation as a group that can make a QB better.

That "make-him-better'' talent is Darnold.

Washington needs a left tackle of the future following Trent Williams' departure. That best come at No. 19 with either Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw or Texas' Sam Cosmi. The same could be said for cover defender. Northwestern's Greg Newsome II or Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramora would help as a Day 1 options.

None of that matters as much as a build-around QB. Darnold is not that removed from being considered that type of player. While WFT would be cautious to pick up the his option, Darnold's only 23.

Plenty to work with and plenty of upside.

There's only a few sure-fire things in the NFL now. Washington will be looking for a quarterback is one. The Jets have a former top-five pick on the market is another.

Darnold still has franchise quarterback tools. Washington - with a trade and with its coaching staff - can help him to be considered that again.

