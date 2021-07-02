Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Joe Theismann weighs in on Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers potentially heading to D.C. in 2021

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations.

Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.

Could Washington be a landing spot?

WFT icon Joe Theismann, who knows something about quarterbacking, is unmoved - and thinks the WFT should be unmoved as well.

"I don't see Washington making a play for anybody,'' Theismann told the Tiki and Tierney show (hat-tip 106.7 The Fan) when asked about the idea of a blockbuster trade for one of the QBs. "Deshaun, you just don't know how that's going to shake out. You just really don't know, and I think that would be very, very unlikely.

"And the Aaron Rodgers thing would be completely out of the question because you'd mortgage the future.''

WFT head coach Ron Rivera has made it fairly clear that the franchise doesn't wish to overpay for a QB, and that he has confidence in the passer on the roster following minicamp last week.

Currently, veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick is viewed as the team's starting quarterback. Rivera isn't handing the 38-year-old the keys just yet as both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen could battle for starting reps.

Keep in mind that WFT signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million after his success in Miami. There's no telling which version of "Fitzmagic" will show up on a weekly basis.

Even in his best games for the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick was inconsistent stretching the field and targeting his receivers. So far in Washington camp, that hasn't been a problem.

In nine games last season, Fitzpatrick threw for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also complied a 68.5 completion percentage, plus a 4-3 record as a starter.

Watson is still facing 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct and assault. On the best day, he's a top-five quarterback in the sport, meaning the asking price to acquire him would cost a heft penny.

After that, how many games can he play in 2021? Nine, seven, none?

Rodgers, who has an out following the 2021 season, could see Washington as a place he won't thrive. Sure, the team improved offensively with names like Curtis Samuel and Dymai Brown, but is that enough?

Even more so, will Rodgers be a rental for three years or worth the price it will cost to pull off the mega-deal?

Theismann believes Fitzpatrick can get the job done. So does Rivera at this point. It's enticing to think Watson or Rodgers could be a member of the organization, but for now, playing it safe can keep teams ahead.

One season after winning the NFC East, Rivera can't risk giving up the bank for one position that may or may not change the outcome of the season.

"I feel very confident in the fact that we have Ryan as our quarterback going into this particular season," Theismann said of Fitzpatrick. "He just keeps playing, and he's actually been playing at a high level."

