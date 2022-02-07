What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Think of Trade to Commanders?

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took an innocent photo together on social media after Pro Bowl practice on February 4.

However, the photo prompted a gaggle of fans to comment and clamor for Wilson to come to the Commanders.

Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors after the Seahawks failed to make the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

The Commanders are looking for a quarterback, and the photo helped link those two ideas together. But the photo might not be as innocent as people think.

According to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980, Wilson isn't against the idea of becoming a Commander.

"I did talk to a few people in Vegas," Sheehan said on The Kevin Sheehan Show. "And the only thing that I will tell you is something that I feel confident in, based on the sources, and that is that Russell Wilson is not against being traded to Washington."

Wilson, 33, has two years remaining on his contract, so the Commanders would need a bold trade offer to intrigue the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are a team at a crossroads at the moment. After trading a lot of draft capital for safety Jamal Adams, the team did not have a first-round pick last season and will not have one for the upcoming draft. Their large package for Adams is stunting the growth of the team, and Adams isn't playing well enough to counterbalance it, which puts the Seahawks in no man's land.

If the Seahawks were to trade Wilson, a team like the Commanders could replenish those draft picks and get them back on track. Meanwhile, the Commanders get a franchise quarterback and become a little more competitive in the NFC.