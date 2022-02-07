Skip to main content

What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Think of Trade to Washington Commanders?

Could the Commanders pursue the Seattle Seahawks legend?

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took an innocent photo together on social media after Pro Bowl practice on February 4.

russ 92 ss
shaka russ ss
payne sack russ ss

However, the photo prompted a gaggle of fans to comment and clamor for Wilson to come to the Commanders.

Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors after the Seahawks failed to make the playoffs with a 7-10 record. 

The Commanders are looking for a quarterback, and the photo helped link those two ideas together. But the photo might not be as innocent as people think.

According to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980, Wilson isn't against the idea of becoming a Commander.

Recommended Articles

russ 92 ss
Play

What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Think of Trade to Commanders?

Could the Commanders pursue the Seattle Seahawks legend?

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
skysports-jimmy-garoppolo-san-francisco-49ers_5584404
Play

Would Jimmy Garoppolo Save Washington Commanders?

Ron Rivera needs to find an answer at quarterback, and San Francisco should be willing to deal

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Rich Bisaccia Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Packers Hire Ex-Raiders Coach Rich Bisaccia: NFL Tracker

Follow along with WashingtonSI this offseason for up to date info on the NFL coaching hiring and firings

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

"I did talk to a few people in Vegas," Sheehan said on The Kevin Sheehan Show. "And the only thing that I will tell you is something that I feel confident in, based on the sources, and that is that Russell Wilson is not against being traded to Washington."

Wilson, 33, has two years remaining on his contract, so the Commanders would need a bold trade offer to intrigue the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are a team at a crossroads at the moment. After trading a lot of draft capital for safety Jamal Adams, the team did not have a first-round pick last season and will not have one for the upcoming draft. Their large package for Adams is stunting the growth of the team, and Adams isn't playing well enough to counterbalance it, which puts the Seahawks in no man's land.

If the Seahawks were to trade Wilson, a team like the Commanders could replenish those draft picks and get them back on track. Meanwhile, the Commanders get a franchise quarterback and become a little more competitive in the NFC.

russ 92 ss
News

What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Think of Trade to Commanders?

28 minutes ago
skysports-jimmy-garoppolo-san-francisco-49ers_5584404
News

Would Jimmy Garoppolo Save Washington Commanders?

2 hours ago
Rich Bisaccia Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Packers Hire Ex-Raiders Coach Rich Bisaccia: NFL Tracker

3 hours ago
USATSI_17604694_168388359_lowres
News

What Can Commanders Learn from 5 Fun Super Bowl LVI Facts?

3 hours ago
Left to Right: Marshon Lattimore, Devin White, Jonathan Allen
News

Turnovers Galore as AFC Defeats Allen's NFC in Pro Bowl

19 hours ago
Image (1)
News

Cowboys Pro Bowler Micah Parsons: "I'm Going to Be Like Sean Taylor"

Feb 6, 2022
gerry.jfif
News

'Release The Report': Congressman Gerry Connolly Urges NFL to Share Snyder Lawsuit Findings

Feb 6, 2022
sean taylor
News

WATCH: Relive Sean Taylor's Massive Pro Bowl Hit on Brian Moorman

Feb 6, 2022