NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Washington Trades In NFL Draft? 3 Ideas

One reason to make an argument for the general concept for the WFT, picking at No. 19? Tiers.
Author:
Publish date:

Can we envision the Washington Football Team as a Day 1 trade master?

One reason to make an argument for the general concept for the WFT, picking at No. 19?

Tiers.

On NFL scout tells us he has 19 first-round grades on players in this class. Obviously, some guys without first-round grades will be first-round picks. But if you view “19” as a “tier,” you might wish to get above that line of demarcation to get a true “first-round-graded” prospect.

READ MORE: Washington NFL Draft Tracker

Trey Lance, a QB liked by the WFT? That might take a swap into the top 10.

Micah Parsons, maybe the draft’s most talented defender? That might require a top-13 slot.

In his latest piece for ESPN, Bill Barnwell proposes swaps for all 32 teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has three compelling trade ideas for Washington.

IDEA 1: Barnwell proposes Carolina ship the No. 8 overall pick and a 2022 fifth-rounder to Washington for the No. 19 overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

IDEA 2: The team is Denver at No. 9, the target is Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. In this deal, Denver sends the No. 9 overall pick to Washington, with the Broncos getting the No. 19 overall pick, the No. 74 overall pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

IDEA 3: Washington sends All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and the No. 51 overall pick to the New York Jets for the No. 23 overall pick, the No. 86 overall pick and guard Greg Van Roten.Washington sends All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and the No. 51 overall pick to the New York Jets for the No. 23 overall pick, the No. 86 overall pick and guard Greg Van Roten.

Barnwell’s concepts earn mention here because they are far more functional than they are fanciful - and because they fit our belief in the idea of “tiers” - and what Washington might think of the idea.

READ MORE: Should WFT Draft A RB?

Trey Lance Celebrate © Tim Heitman 2020 Jan 11
News

Washington Trades In NFL Draft? 3 Ideas

ro micah
News

NFL Draft: Parsons & The Top 10 Linebacker Targets For Washington Football Team

Derrius Guice | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Ex Guice Banned From LSU, Erased From Record Books

surtain horn
News

NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerback Targets For Washington Football Team

coleman
News

Washington Legend To Announce Day 2 Picks: NFL Draft Tracker

Ron Rivera Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Does Washington Football Team Have A Top-10 NFL Roster?

orlando brown
News

Did Washington Almost Trade For All-Pro Tackle Orlando Brown?

Richie Grant © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Draft: Top 10 Safety Targets For Washington Football Team