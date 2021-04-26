Washington Trades In NFL Draft? 3 Ideas

One reason to make an argument for the general concept for the WFT, picking at No. 19? Tiers.

Can we envision the Washington Football Team as a Day 1 trade master?

On NFL scout tells us he has 19 first-round grades on players in this class. Obviously, some guys without first-round grades will be first-round picks. But if you view “19” as a “tier,” you might wish to get above that line of demarcation to get a true “first-round-graded” prospect.

Trey Lance, a QB liked by the WFT? That might take a swap into the top 10.

Micah Parsons, maybe the draft’s most talented defender? That might require a top-13 slot.

In his latest piece for ESPN, Bill Barnwell proposes swaps for all 32 teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has three compelling trade ideas for Washington.

IDEA 1: Barnwell proposes Carolina ship the No. 8 overall pick and a 2022 fifth-rounder to Washington for the No. 19 overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

IDEA 2: The team is Denver at No. 9, the target is Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. In this deal, Denver sends the No. 9 overall pick to Washington, with the Broncos getting the No. 19 overall pick, the No. 74 overall pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

IDEA 3: Washington sends All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and the No. 51 overall pick to the New York Jets for the No. 23 overall pick, the No. 86 overall pick and guard Greg Van Roten.

Barnwell’s concepts earn mention here because they are far more functional than they are fanciful - and because they fit our belief in the idea of “tiers” - and what Washington might think of the idea.

