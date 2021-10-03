WFT vs. Falcons: Four Rookies Inactive

Benjamin St-Juste and several others will be out against the Falcons

The Washington Football Team looks to find its rhythm against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Sunday's NFL Week 4. They’ll be doing so without several young faces.

WFT announced that starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is out with a concussion. Wide receiver Dax Milne, defensive end Shaka Toney, tackle Saahdiq Charles and tight end Sammis Reyes will also be inactive on the road.

St-Juste, the team's third-round draft pick last April. left during Sunday's 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He did not practice this week and remained in the concussion protocol for further evaluation.

“He took a shot and came out during the game,” WFT coach Ron Rivera said in his post-practice press conference last week. “He was examined; he was put back in because he looked pretty good.”

Prior to leaving against Buffalo, St-Juste recorded seven tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, the Minnesota product recorded the highest grade of his rookie season on Sunday, finishing with a grade of 70.3.

With St-Juste out, the expectation will be to see Torry McTyer to likely see reps in his place. The fifth-year veteran has primarily seen reps on special teams this season and has recorded one tackle through three games.

Fellow veteran cornerback Darryl Roberts could see reps as well.

Washington (1-2) looks to challenge Atlanta's weaker secondary early behind the likes of quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Since taking over the starting role in Week 2 against the New York Giants, Heinicke has thrown for 548 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Falcons (1-2) are currently ranked 17th in pass defense through three games, holding opponents to 253.3 yards per game through the air. Atlanta has, however, allowed eight touchdowns in coverage this season, second-most in the league.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

