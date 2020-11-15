SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Washington vs. Lions Inactives: Hope On Hopkins

Chris Russell

The official inactives are out for today's Washington Football Team (2-6) and Detroit Lions (3-5) contest at Ford Field in Detroit. 

For Washington:

Offensive Tackle - Geron Christian Sr. 

Quarterback - Kyle Allen

Receiver - Robert Foster

Linebacker - Thomas Davis Sr. 

Linebacker - Jared Norris 

Receiver - Dontrelle Inman 

As expected after the news on Saturday that Washington did not activate kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik with the expanded practice squad/game day COVID rules, Dustin Hopkins (dealing with a groin problem) is active for today's 1 p.m. ET contest inside at Ford Field. 

READ MORE: Hopkins Good to Go, No Love for Bryce

Clearly, this is a risk to not have a backup for him if something goes wrong but Washington did not give itself any other choice. 

The other interesting news that has slipped under the radar is this: Washington has kept Kyle Allen on the active roster and not placed him on injured reserve requiring a three-game absence. 

They could have easily done that but as they have done all season long - they have been extremely hesitant with many players to use even the 2020 shortened designation. 

FIVE KEYS: How Does the Washington Football Team Beat Detroit 

It also means that it is possible that they think Allen could be back at practice at some point ... Or they feel that Steven Montez is not even close to being ready. It's a situation to monitor. 

Also, Geron Christian Sr. is missing his third straight game and once again is an example of how Washington is not using the IR designation flexibility, as Christian remains on the active roster.

Dontrelle Inman is also missing his second-straight game. 

For Detroit....here are their inactives. We already knew Kenny Golladay, their best receiver was ruled out but starting tight end, T.J. Hockenson is active (toe) after being limited in practice the last few days.  

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington at Lions: McLaurin vs. Okudah - Who Wins?

They might not go against each other the entire game but two Buckeyes will be clashing Sunday in Detroit & whoever wins will hold the key.

Chris Russell

by

C R-Rahim

Washington at Lions Means Reunion Time

Adrian Peterson faces his former team Sunday but several current Washington Football Team players return back to Motown for a reunion with the Lions.

Chris Russell

Hopkins Good to Go, No Love For Bryce

The Washington Football Team is taking a significant gamble on Sunday at Detroit while being properly cautious in another area

Chris Russell

Washington at Lions: The Five Big Questions

It's always great to pick the brain of our SI experts embedded with every NFL team. So we asked our 'All Lions' publisher John Maakaron five questions about Washington at Detroit

Chris Russell

Locked On: Lions Game a ‘Must-Win’ for Washington?

A must win game for the Washington Football Team in Detroit? Not for their playoff lives but realistically, hell yes.

Chris Russell

Washington Injury Update: Can Hopkins Kick At Lions?

A couple of players have been ruled out for the Washington Football Team as they take on the Detroit Lions, but one important one hasn't.

Chris Russell

Stafford's Scare: Lions QB Ready For Washington Visit

Stafford's Scare: Lions QB Ready For Washington Visit - As Both Teams Seek 'Normalcy'

Mike Fisher

Locked On Washington: Inside the Lions

Here at WFT SI, we catch up with 'Locked on Lions' host Matt Dery, who gives us the latest on Matt Stafford, Kenny Golladay and the future of Matt Patricia.

Chris Russell

Five Keys to Washington Win at Lions

The Washington Football Team heads to Detroit for a matchup with the equally struggling Lions on Sunday. Here's five keys for a W.

Chris Russell

WATCH: Washington Icon Darrell Green Sounds Off On QB Dwayne Haskins

WATCH: Washington Icon Darrell Green Sounds Off On QB Dwayne Haskins

Chris Russell