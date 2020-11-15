Washington vs. Lions Inactives: Hope On Hopkins

The official inactives are out for today's Washington Football Team (2-6) and Detroit Lions (3-5) contest at Ford Field in Detroit.

For Washington:

Offensive Tackle - Geron Christian Sr.

Quarterback - Kyle Allen

Receiver - Robert Foster

Linebacker - Thomas Davis Sr.

Linebacker - Jared Norris

Receiver - Dontrelle Inman

As expected after the news on Saturday that Washington did not activate kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik with the expanded practice squad/game day COVID rules, Dustin Hopkins (dealing with a groin problem) is active for today's 1 p.m. ET contest inside at Ford Field.

Clearly, this is a risk to not have a backup for him if something goes wrong but Washington did not give itself any other choice.

The other interesting news that has slipped under the radar is this: Washington has kept Kyle Allen on the active roster and not placed him on injured reserve requiring a three-game absence.

They could have easily done that but as they have done all season long - they have been extremely hesitant with many players to use even the 2020 shortened designation.

It also means that it is possible that they think Allen could be back at practice at some point ... Or they feel that Steven Montez is not even close to being ready. It's a situation to monitor.

Also, Geron Christian Sr. is missing his third straight game and once again is an example of how Washington is not using the IR designation flexibility, as Christian remains on the active roster.

Dontrelle Inman is also missing his second-straight game.

For Detroit....here are their inactives. We already knew Kenny Golladay, their best receiver was ruled out but starting tight end, T.J. Hockenson is active (toe) after being limited in practice the last few days.