Washington WATCH: Did Raiders ‘Cheap Shot’ End Logan Thomas’ Season?

The Washington Football Team got a huge boost last week when tight end Logan Thomas returned after a long stint on injured reserve.

The WFT was feeling the benefits of his return today in Sin City after catching an opening-drive touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas' seven-yard grab capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive with four Antonio Gibson rushes and five completions to five different receivers from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Washington won 17-15, but …the team believes Thomas likely tore his ACL and MCL on what some will argue was a dirty play.

The third touchdown of the season for Thomas, and his first since Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, keyed the win.

But the injury is now the issue.

Thomas caught three passes for 31 yards in his return to the field in last Monday's win over the Seattle Seahawks on a pitch count. This week, there is no reported pitch count for Thomas and he will be fully unleashed against the Raiders defense, which has struggled all season long against opposing tight ends.

Giving Heinicke a 6-foot-6" target down the middle of the field should’ve certainly opened the offense, and if the Washington defense wanted to be successful in the latter part of the season, targeting Thomas and getting the ball to him will be crucial.

But the WFT May have just been robbed of that.

Washington really values Thomas, agreeing to a three-year extension with the former quarterback for just over $24 million, and if he is able to continue to catch passes like this, that money will be well spent. but due to the injury. It might be about Thomas as a future contributor.