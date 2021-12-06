Injury Update After Logan Thomas ‘Cheap Shot’

The Washington Football Team got a huge boost last week when tight end Logan Thomas returned after a long stint on injured reserve.

The WFT was feeling the benefits of his return today in Sin City after catching an opening-drive touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas' seven-yard grab capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive with four Antonio Gibson rushes and five completions to five different receivers from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Washington won 17-15, but …the team on Sunday feared Thomas tore his ACL and MCL on what some will argue was a dirty play.

It was the third touchdown of the season for Thomas, and his first since Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, that in many ways keyed the win over Las Vegas.

But the injury is now the issue. ... and coach Ron Rivera on Monday revealed some slightly more positive news, saying it is possible Thomas did not tear his ACL.

And Rivera's thoughts on Yannick Ngakoue's hit on Thomas: "I thought the play was avoidable. It's unfortunate that the hit occurred and it was low. ... For the most part, I just felt that it was something that was avoidable."

Thomas caught three passes for 31 yards in his return to the field in last Monday's win over the Seattle Seahawks while playing on a pitch count. Moving forward, as the WFT fights to catch up with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East race, giving Heinicke a talented 6-foot-6 target who can make room for himself down the middle of the field could certainly open the offense ...

But the WFT, as it awaits more and hopefully better news on the condition of the standout tight end's knee, may have just been robbed of that