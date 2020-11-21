SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Without Four (More?) Key Guys vs. Bengals

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The 2-7 Washington Football Team will be short-handed as expected this Sunday against the 2-6-1 Cincinnati Bengals in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at FedExField in Landover. 

Defensive end Ryan Anderson, safety Deshazor Everett, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and linebacker/special-teamer Jared Norris are all officially out.

The WFT also are listing the following players as questionable for Sunday's game: Kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, wide receiver Isaiah Wright and long-snapper Nick Sundberg.

READ MORE: A Tight Schedule & a Long List of Injuries

Sundberg is a new addition to the injury report and certainly adds more concern than their already is with the field goal operation. 

Certainly, none of the players that have already been ruled out should be a surprise for Washington. Meanwhile, Lucas' absence officially means that Morgan Moses will start his first game at left tackle since his rookie year 2014 (at San Francisco) and David Sharpe will start his first game with Washington since being acquired from the Raiders. 

Sharpe, pressed into action, midway through the fourth quarter last week had a penalty and two pressures allowed (which is not great, Bob).

Washington is down its top two left tackles with Geron Christian Sr. finally on injured reserve. 

The Bengals are going to be without stud running back Joe Mixon as expected. Cincinnati and head coach Zac Taylor (a Sean McVay protégé) are getting their starting left tackle back, Jonah Williams, but they are very unsettled on the right side of their offensive line. 

READ MORE: Has Alex Smith Improved In Last Two Years? 

ALEX SMITH TWO YEARS LATER: Where is the WFT QB at? 

For more on the Cincinnati Bengals - check out coverage from James Rapien. 

