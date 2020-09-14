Washington Working Out Seven Players

The Washington Football Team worked out several players on Monday as tweeted by Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The list is a bit tough to see if you have bad eyes like myself so here it is:

1. Jeff Badet - WR - Oklahoma

2. Hakeem Butler - WR - Iowa State

3. Quartney Davis - WR - Texas A & M

4. Temarrick Hemingway - TE - South Carolina State

5. Codey McElroy - WR/TE - Southeastern Oklahoma State

6. Dillon Mitchell - WR - Oregon

7. J'Mar Smith - QB - Louisiana Tech

