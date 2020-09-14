Washington Working Out Seven Players
Chris Russell
The Washington Football Team worked out several players on Monday as tweeted by Albert Breer of The MMQB.
The list is a bit tough to see if you have bad eyes like myself so here it is:
2. Hakeem Butler - WR - Iowa State
3. Quartney Davis - WR - Texas A & M
4. Temarrick Hemingway - TE - South Carolina State
5. Codey McElroy - WR/TE - Southeastern Oklahoma State
6. Dillon Mitchell - WR - Oregon
7. J'Mar Smith - QB - Louisiana Tech
Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!
https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/
Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621