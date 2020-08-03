Washington Football
Washington Works Out WR Dontrelle Inman

Chris Russell

To say that former University of Virginia wide receiver Dontrelle Inman is well traveled would be an understatement. 

He's been with five NFL teams and had two tours of duty with a couple of those organizations while also playing in the CFL for Toronto. 

Now he could add another team to his journey. 

Assuming Inman's workout went well, he could be signed to a contract on Monday.

Inman has spent time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers twice and had two tours of duty with the Indianapolis Colts while also playing for the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots (he didn't actually play a game) and Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Inman had 100 career receptions for 1,542 yards a 15.4 average and 11 touchdowns in the CFL with Toronto. 

In his NFL career, he's compiled 170 receptions,  2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns.

At 6'3, 205 - Inman would provide some size that Washington has lost with Kelvin Harmon's injury and the veteran presence that Ron Rivera and Scott Turner are looking for and need with Cody Latimer unavailable due to criminal charges.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

