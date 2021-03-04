Washington WR: ‘Break the Bank’ or ‘Bargain-Basement’?

Should the Washington Football Team go big or play safe at wide receiver?

The Washington Football Team's relatively conservative approach worked well for Ron Rivera in his inaugural year. The team finished 7-9, won the NFC East and challenged eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round.

That conservative style might not be the right one in 2021 when it comes to free agency.

WFT projects to have roughly $52 million in salary cap space once the termination of Alex Smith's contract becomes official. Washington will save $13.6 million with the 36-year-old gone.

With needs at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, linebacker and more, GM Martin Mayhew can use his top-five salary cap to expand the team's future.

The real question comes at wide receiver.

Terry McLaurin cemented his status as a rising star with 1,118 receiving yards off 89 catches. The next closest receiver in yards? Cam Sims with 477.

Washington understood last season the value for a top-tier receiver. They pursued Cowboys standout pass-catcher Amari Cooper in free agency before Dallas agreed to terms on a five-year $100 million extension.

Now, McLaurin is viewed as the No. 1 target. He'll still need a running mate to take the pressure off double-teams in coverage.

Rivera and Mayhew have options when it comes to free agency. This will all be determined on price and annual salary structure. The good news? Washington has the money to spend.

Detroit's Kenny Golladay and Chicago's Allen Robinson will be at the top of every list. They will likely be looking for salaries in the $17-20 million range based of their production in the NFC North. They also could be franchise tagged by their respective clubs with the intent of signing them to a long-term deal.

Golladay and Robinson both fit the mold of what WFT needs for their offense. They're larger-framed receivers that rely on possessional plays rather than quick hits that turn into big gains after the catch.

Since 2018, both have averaged at least 13.7 yards per catch per season and have surpassed 65-plus receptions twice.

Rivera also could go look to add speed in the slot. Carolina's Curtis Samuel has ties to the offense after being drafted out of Ohio State by Rivera and WFT executive Marty Hurney.

For two years, Samuel also worked in an offense similar to that of Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Curtis is coming off a career-best 77 reception year in which he tallied 851 yards and three scores.

The same could go for Corey Davis, who might be willing to take "prove-it" deal or even a shorter extension. After failing to live up to his top-five draft status, the former Tennessee Titans star broke out big in a contract year, tallying 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

Both should come at a lesser price.

This shouldn't stop WFT from drafting a receiver, but it could change their draft strategy. The current class is filled with talent in every round, each player possessing a skill that best enhance an offensive system.

Pricing will matter, but so will the type of talent added in free agency. Should WFT go for speed, they'll need a physical receiver on the perimeter. If they add a big body, speed moves up the draft priorities.

WFT soon will decide if they choose to break the bank or take a bargain pass-catcher in free agency. The result should set the tone for Mayhew and Rivera come draft weekend.

