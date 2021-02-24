WFT's McLaurin Needs 1 Thing To Be 'Special,' Says All-Pro DB

In McLaurin's two NFL seasons with WFT, he's totaled 145 catches, 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. That's pretty "special'' as it is. But there can ne more to come

How close is Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin to being "special''?

He's a teammate away, says long-time NFL standout cornerback Richard Sherman.

In McLaurin's two NFL seasons with WFT, he's totaled 145 catches, 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. That's pretty "special'' as it is - and it's been accomplished with an assortment of QBs, none of them particularly "special'' themselves.

“If he had anybody else beside him and they couldn’t just double him and cloud him all the time, he’d be special,” Sherman told the Cris Collinsworth’s podcast. “But that’s the hard thing — they can’t find anybody else.''

Actually, they can. They just haven't. That's what free agency and the NFL Draft might be used for.

But free agent Sherman, most recently of the San Francisco 49ers but most famously a star for the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom,'' has a point about McLaurin's role in general in the Washington Football Team offense. He carries a load, which if lessened, would actually make him even more dangerous.

They’ve got a bunch of guys who kind of flash,'' Sherman said of the WFT's other wide receivers, "but he plays hard.”

McLaurin totaled 1,118 yards this season on 87 catches for Washington. He got help from tight end Logan Thomas and from running back J.D. McKissic in the pass-catching department, but the next best wideout in terms of production was Cam Sims, who had 477 yards on 32 catches.

“He’s really good and he plays hard all the time ... He’s one of the better up-and-coming wideouts in the league,” said Sherman, who is telling the WFT something it already knows - about McLaurin - and about his need for a running mate at wide receiver.

