Washington's 2021 NFL Schedule is Scary

Every NFL team that's eliminated from the playoffs provides hope for the future by hyping their opponents for next year. The WFT didn't have to quite do that, but we know the road ahead is scary.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team are division champions and are staring down the gun barrel at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Saturday night at FedExField.

It won't be the final team this calendar year they'll see the G.O.A.T and his new-ish team.

It's now officially 2021 and because the regular season is over, we now know who the Washington Football Team will play next year.

We don't know when, but winning the NFC East comes with a playoff ticket, an outside chance at the Vince Lombardi trophy and ... a brutal grind for next year.

Washington will take on the AFC West quartet of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

In addition, because they finished in first place, under the new 17-game regular season schedule - they now have to take on the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills as well.

The WFT, under the current formula, take on each NFC East opponent at home and on the road for six games total plus the NFC South.

That means that coach Ron Rivera should make his return to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium where he will once again face his former team but in the 'Queen City' in what figures to be more emotional and special for Rivera than a home game against Carolina two weeks ago was.

Also, Washington is expected to visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons as well. Brady and the Buccaneers should be making a return visit later this year in Landover, along with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Washington is scheduled to visit Las Vegas and Denver for their matchups with the Raiders and Broncos, while hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs along with Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The Seahawks are scheduled to make a return trip and Washington is expected to visit the Packers and famed Lambeau Field.

As for the game against the Bills: it's not clear yet how the NFL will determine who is the home and road team for that particular 17th game.

Washington lost in Buffalo last year.

The official opponents and locations will be announced after Washington is eliminated, while the dates and times of games won't be revealed by the league until mid-April.