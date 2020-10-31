SI.com
Washington Football
Washington's Bostic Fined For Cowboys QB Knock-Out

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic was fined $12,000 by the National Football League after his helmet to helmet hit that knocked out QB Andy Dalton in last Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3. 

Bostic was immediately ejected from the game.

READ MORE: Bostic Hits Dalton, Landon Collins Also Knocked Out 

Dalton missed the rest of the game last week and has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football against the Eagles, per SI.com's Mike Fisher. Rookie Ben DiNucci will start for a Dallas team that earlier lost Dak Prescott for the season. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Moves: QB Out, Two Starters Return Vs. Eagles

Bostic, does not have an extensive history of illegal hits, one reason he may have avoided a suspension from the league.

“When I talked to him, I said I thought it was a dumb penalty," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said this week. "To me, you know the quarterbacks are protected. You can’t hit them high any time. You can’t hit them in the head any time. I didn’t think that was smart on his part. I was frustrated we gave up a conversion there on third down and they got to continue to drive. It was something that we had him down. Just touch him and move on.''

From Bostic's perspective, via Del Rio, "He thought the guy didn’t slide soon enough. That’s what he said to me. There are bang-bang plays that happen like that. I think we have to be better there. Anyway, we move on. But there was no malicious intent or anything like that from Jon. Jon’s a good human being and a good player for us. It was just one of those deals. He hit him where you can’t hit him and he got flagged accordingly.”

