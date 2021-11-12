How to Watch WFT vs. Bucs: Scherff,  Jackson & Make-Or-Break?

The Washington Football Team's performance and result against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will help tell us what type of football team this really is.

And maybe some healthy returnees can help.

The WFT is coming back from a bye week and a pair of starters - right guard Brandon Scherff and cornerback William Jackson III - seem to clearance to go. Scherff (knee) has not played since Week 4. Jackson (knee) has missed the last two games.

All hands on deck would sure help here.

Can Scherff help Washington's offense consistently get points on the board?

Can Jackson help the defense make stops on third down?

Oh, and can the team's third kicker this season, Joey Slye, hold onto the job?

The WFT could make Sunday, and the rest of the year, at least interesting.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke , meanwhile, may be on thin ice. He's 2-5 since taking over as starting quarterback. Heinicke definitely needs some of that "magic" he had against the 6-2 Buccaneers last season in the Wild Card playoff loss, and if not?

Maybe we should expect to see quarterback Kyle Allen getting some action soon.

The Bucs remember Heinicke in a favorable way.

"We basically were getting ready for Alex [Smith] and we knew he was going to be sitting in the middle of the pocket," head coach Bruce Arians said. "So, there were certain things we were doing, and not knowing Taylor [Heinicke] and not knowing he was going to play, it was difficult."

Can the 2-6 WFT do it again? On Sunday and beyond?

When: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: Fubo TV

Name To Watch - Chase Young The second-year defensive end has struggled up to this point of the season, with only 1.5 sacks. A breakout game from Young this Sunday against Brady would be a perfect silencer.

"I am a man, I can taken the criticism," Young said. "It's a process. Everybody will talk. Just wait until down the road. Just keep watching."