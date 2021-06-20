WATCH: Washington Football Team Coach Mic'ed Up; Who Does He Like?

The WFT didn't do it with superstars in the secondary - meaning coaching was a factor.

There are probably not enough microphones in all of The Washington Football Team's HQ to record all the things to like about the WFT's defense, ranked in some measures as the No. 2 unit in the NFL in 2020.

Talent is a reason for that ranking. Coaching is a reason, too.

And one microphone helps tell us that story.

Head coach Ron Rivera has assembled a coaching staff here made up of many familiar faces. A host of them are from his days in Carolina. In the case of secondary coach Chris Harris? He played safety for the Bears in the mid-2000's, and his defensive coordinator was none other than Rivera.

Harris is now the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team, which is coming off an NFC East championship season built in part on a secondary that allowed quarterbacks the second-fewest yards per attempt (6.4), the third-lowest completion percentage (62.4) and the second-fewest passing touchdowns (21).

The WFT didn't do it with superstars in the secondary - meaning coaching was a factor.

Fast-forward to 2021, and to the recent on-the-field work, and there have been changes in this secondary that is again coached by Harris - changes that Harris is caught talking about when he's mic'ed up by the WFT media team.

He cheers. Sings. Dances. Teaches. Coaches.

Who does he like? What does he talk about with defensive stud Chase Young? Listen and watch, via a recent Washington minicamp practice session. It will make you like the player, too ... and it will probably make you like Chris Harris as well.

