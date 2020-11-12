ASHBURN, VAa. - When you're the quarterback of the Washington Football Team, you're always in the spotlight. And when you are a legend of the Washington Football Team, you're always going to get listened to.

“I still think Haskins should be the guy in at quarterback,'' says the iconic Darrell Green. "It’s based on what we drafted him for. To make that decision so quickly and give up on him in a sense. ... I hope he gets another chance to do it again.

"I just love to see him back in there, it’s got to be painful.”

Green, the Hall-of-Famer, was a guest of Scott Abraham and ABC-7 this week, and said if he had a vote, Haskins would still be No. 1. But Green didn't go easy on the former first-round pick from Ohio State, citing the reason he thinks Haskins lost the job.

"I'm on record as saying that kid, if anything, had a problem with arrogance,'' Green said. "Just being arrogant or maybe over-confident.''

If not for Kyle Allen's injury last week against the Giants, and the elevation to the top job of Alex Smith, Haskins might not be a very important issue right now. But suddenly he's the No. 2 guy as WFT preps for Sunday's game at Detroit and beyond.

Green's opinion is Smith is not especially lofty; "I don't know that Smith, with that (leg) injury (that he's rehabbed for two years to overcome) can overcome it and become a champion and take this team to a championship level," Green said.

And he recognizes that his positive opinion of Haskins - who he suggests may have a "chip on his shoulder'' in a negative way - may be an unpopular one.

"Probably me and just his family are the only guys that still think Haskins should still be the guy in there quarterbacking,'' said Green, who starred for Washington from 1983 to 2002, earned two Super Bowl titles, and was inducted into the Hall in 2008. "(But) if he could get those other non-football issues straight, he could probably play football pretty good.''