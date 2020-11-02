WATCH: Washington's Rivera on Cancer, Voting & the 'Least'

ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is now a recovering cancer patient and the leader of a 2-5 team in the thick of things in the NFC East (Least?).

Rivera on Monday met with reporters for the first time since right after last week's 25-3 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys.

In a wide-ranging chat, Rivera touches on football, politics and cancer-survival strategy.

Football:

Rivera was asked about Dustin Hopkins and his struggles this year. Normally reliable, Hopkins has missed an extra point attempt. He's 8-of-12 on the year overall but has missed over half of his kicks from 40-plus.

On a team with very little margin for error, it's a big problem.

Rivera addressed the Eric Reid offer and how it unfolded ...

Then there's the mantra of "Just win, baby" or ....."Just win enough, baby''?

And then there was the thing that matters so much from a football point of view: establishing the run and using it to set up your entire offense. This answer should make anyone with common sense giddy. ...

Cancer Treatments:

Rivera has been dealing with cancer since August while still coaching the team and missing just a few practices.

As we wrote last week, Rivera finished his treatments last Monday and was able to use the bye week to re-charge his batteries.

Most notably on Rivera's mind was not necessarily about himself but what happens if someone in a regular job suffers the same diagnosis?

Politics:

Election Day in the United States is Tuesday.

It's important in the country. And it's important in the building.