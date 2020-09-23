Wednesday 9.23 WFT Practice/Injury Report - Cleveland

Ashburn, Virginia

Here's the full injury report from after Wednesday's practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

A couple of thoughts:

Just because Kendall Fuller wasn't listed, doesn't mean he will play on Sunday. There's a greater chance but we still have a couple of days to see how he continues to respond.

Last week, as we've mentioned ad nauseum, Fuller was listed every day on the injury report even when he was a full-go on Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited on Friday and then ruled out Sunday.

So far, he's not even actually on the injury report so that's a good sign.

Ron Rivera was hesitant during his Wednesday press conference to say for sure that he would expect Fuller to play. Completely understandable because they were hoping it would be last week and then Friday happened.

I'll be curious to see how the secondary looks with Fuller, if and when he can play.

They need him bad with some coverage busts on the back end. He was the organization's only 'splash' signing this offseason, if you could even call it that.

I have no idea what happened with Saahdiq Charles. He's now listed with a thigh injury after being a full-go in practice last week and in week one he was limited with a calf injury. He wasn't even listed last week in the final injury report.

So it's a new injury and nobody knows exactly how it happened.

In my mind, and I think in others, he was a surprise inactive on Sunday in Arizona even though Geron Christian finished the Philadelphia game fairly well and actually played reasonably good against Chandler Jones and Arizona.

Charles has yet to make his NFL debut and because Washington has not really received any return yet on his selection along with fellow fourth-round pick, Antonio Gandy-Golden, it feels like the offense, which is already limited, really needs a jolt.

Wednesday's in the NFL are often filled with guys recovering and getting an extra day to heal. I try not to over react to anything we see on Wednesday. Thursday is important. Friday is crucial.

However, the WFT cannot afford to have Steven Sims on the sideline this week. They may need to score 27 points to win in Cleveland.

