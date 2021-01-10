'We're On Our Way Up': WFT 10 Takes

Washington Football Team 10 Takes After NFL Playoffs Loss: 'We're On Our Way Up'

LANDOVER, Md. - It's all over now but the memories. The most tumultuous year (and there's been a lot of them) in the history of the Washington Football organization is now over.

They fought hard. They came close, and while close isn't good enough, they have a reason for legitimate hope.

The final score: A 31-23 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now my 10 takes on a valiant NFL Playoffs effort that came up short ...

1. Taylor Heinicke put on a show for the ages on Saturday night. Sure, he had an interception on a deflected pass, and but he also threw for 306 yards on 44 attempts, with a beautiful touchdown pass to Steven Sims Jr.

2. Those drops or non-catches (depending on your view), would have gone for big gains. It's possible the game would have been different if those plays were made, but it's also possible that Heinicke and Washington would have won if one or two were made.

3. Heinicke ran for 46 yards on six scrambles with a diving touchdown and suffered an AC joint separation along the way. We didn't know it at the time, but with Heinicke hurting, he got hit well after he released the ball on an incomplete pass. He was thrown down to the ground with no call. A blatant ref miss, in our eyes. On that same series, he was hit again down to the ground on a third-down incompletion and had to be dragged up to his feet by Morgan Moses.

Heinicke was then cleared to return for the next series and returned to throw the TD to Sims Jr.

4. With Alex Smith's future uncertain and Kyle Allen suffering a few injuries, including a season-ending leg injury in week nine, the door is wide open for Heinicke to enter 2021 in a competition for the top spot.

You're going to hear a lot of fans who are hopeful for this all off-season long.

5. Washington fans ... there is nothing to be sad about or disappointed. This is a team on the rise that fought their guts out. Are they a great roster? No. Far from it. They are a "team'' and one that, with a little help, can continue to improve.

6. The defense was hit-and-miss on Saturday night, as you would have expected against Tom Brady and the rich amount of weapons he has at his disposal.

Antonio Brown had a touchdown catch and a 22-yard run to spur another score. Cameron Brate had a big game as well, catching four passes for 80 yards, and Mike Evans had 119 yards on six catches.

Once again, the WFT defense struggled to stop the run, allowing 142 yards and 4.9 yards per carry on the ground

7. A season and year that is absolutely impossible to explain has come to an end and as Rivera said, "It's been everything."

He isn't kidding.

"It really has,'' the coach said. "It's been a trying time. It's been hard. It's been difficult. It's been fun. It's been easy. There have been some really good moments. We've grown, we've learned, we've gotten better."

8. Rivera, and his team's effort, provided hope - and he led the way.

"That's pretty cool,'' he said. "It really is. We've got a great group of young men in that locker room and we've got a great group of coaches and support people."

Rivera didn't want to take that much credit, saying, "I just happen to be the one that manages it."

The future is bright. The 2021 schedule will be very difficult. Expectations will be greater and they still don't have a proven quarterback, never mind a franchise stud at the position.

From Rivera: "I think if we can grow and learn together and add on a couple more pieces, I think we have a shot next year. It'll be fun to watch. I'm just glad that we were able to give the DMV something to cheer about."

9. There were a couple of controversial calls and decisions that fans and media will groan about, and certainly, we can't ignore them. Rivera called for or allowed a pooch onside kickoff to be executed after making the score 9-7. ... A 26-yard kick that was recovered by the Bucs at their own 39-yard line, which quickly turned into a touchdown.

"We didn't hit the kick we wanted," Rivera said after the game.

Also - Washington didn't use its timeouts near the end of the first half which was curious and frustrating.

10. "We're headed up. We're on our way up.'" - Ron Rivera to his team.