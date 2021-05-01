WFT Day 2 Grades: Athletic Frame is Name of the Game

Ron Rivera showed Friday evening that the Washington Football Team will be more athletic for years to come

On Thursday evening, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had to make a call. Play it safe with an upside tackle, or take a risk with an athletic linebacker.

Naturally, the former linebacker of the Chicago Bears went the latter way, adding Jamin Davis from Kentucky. Little did WFT fans know, this was an indication of the team's future.

Washington finished night two of the 2021 NFL Draft with three additions with tremendous upside. What do all four of the newest additions for WFT have in common?

Simple, they're athletes first, football players second.

Let's look back and grade out how WFT did when on the clock.

No. 51 Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas

The indication was at some point that Washington would add an upside left tackle. For now, Cosmi will be the plan moving into 2022 on the blindside. No matter where he lines up, however, expect him to contribute right away.

Cosmi was a three-year starter for the Longhorns program, including the last two at left tackle. The 6-foot-6 mountain can piledrive defenders out of the way and excels when asked to pass protect.

In eight games last season, Cosmi allowed only two sacks and five pressures. Most scouts viewed him as the No. 5 or No. 6 tackle in the class.

Even if Cosmi doesn't play in 2021, you'll have time to learn from a superstar coach and John Matsko. In 2022, expect him to be the starter over Cornelius Lucas or Geron Christian. With a strong offseason, one could see him even battling for OT1.

He's a short and long-term option at an essential position. Slam dunk for Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew in both value and upside.

GRADE: A-

No. 74: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

Washington was expected to add another safety to help in coverage. Instead, the team could move cornerback Kendall Fuller deep and play their new Canadian superstar right away on the outside.

A Montreal native who found his footing with the Golden Gophers, St-Juste gives Washington another defensive back with press-man coverage skills, to go with good size and length. Keep in mind, he also was mentioned as a "defensive back", meaning Washington could address to move him deep to safety.

That, or expect him to be effective in dime formations.

Another athletic tape with great upside and versatility, Rivera found a name who can be effective in some role both on the outside or over the top.

GRADE: B

No. 82: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Two words: Speed succeeds. That's exactly why Brown is heading to D.C. and could be the steal of the class by the season's end.

The former Tar Heel started to receive Round 1 buzz closer to the draft thanks to his vertical presence at Chapel Hill. Helping Sam Howell develop into a future star, Brown recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as the team's leading target.

He also averaged 20 yards per catch and was consistent on the outside.

Scott Turner this offseason wanted to get faster for his offense. WF team added Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries. Both are viewed as primary slot options, with the former Panther being a gadget player in a pinch.

One could make an argument that entering the draft Brown was the best deep-ball threat in the class. Fans have already seen Ryan Fitzpatrick let one fly with multiple teams.

That same vertical presence is heading to Landover. All other teams in the NFC East? Good luck.

GRADE: A++++