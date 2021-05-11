Washington Football Team hires Will Misselbrook as new Chief Creative and Digital Officer

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team continues to retool their business operations as part of a nearly complete makeover by President Jason Wright.

WFT has hired Will Misselbrook as their new Chief Creative and Digital Officer.

The team announced the move on Tuesday morning and said that Misselbrook would oversee 'fan-centric content and brand marketing.'

Washington recently lost an executive to the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, Marcus Stephenson, but this appears to be a different role from his time on the ice.

The team said that Misselbrook "will oversee the organization's storytelling and brand marketing strategies while also developing new content to drive even greater value for fans and team sponsors."

We're assuming this means that Misselbrook will oversee the team's website and some media content, while trying to continuously tap into a fan base that has long been frustrated but is sensing renewed hope and energy under the leadership of Ron Rivera and Wright on the business side.

"Will’s hiring continues the Washington Football Team’s evolution as a franchise of the future and further builds upon the strong leadership team assembled over the last year in Washington. Will’s title is the first of its kind within an NFL front office as no team currently has a C-suite member dedicated to digital or creative disciplines. He will lead an innovative new function focused on creative storytelling, digital sales, and content monetization within the award-winning Washington Football Team digital team," Wright said in a statement.

Misselbrook stated that he hopes to provide meaningful stories to help create a better purpose with both the team and its fanbase.

“I’m very excited to join the industry-leading marketing, creative, and digital groups at the Washington Football Team to help tell the team’s story in meaningful ways and to continue to strengthen our bond with fans. The team did a fantastic job of creating access at a time when it was needed more than ever to bring fans into the gameday and football experiences online. We’ll look to extend that approach through more dynamic content and explore new, immersive opportunities to connect the team to the fanbase, partners, alumni, and our entire community.”

Make no mistake, inside access is what fans crave. The ability to connect and feel a part of the organization and to feel proud is what every team is shooting for.

Misselbrook's past includes the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Media Group while also heading the creative content for Conde' Nast.

He doesn't have any listed professional or collegiate sports experience so that should be an interesting transition for him and the organization.