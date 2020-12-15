WFT Lineman Poached by the Eagles

The Washington Football Team lost an interior offensive line backup security blanket to the Philadelphia Eagles. Could they see him again?

ASHBURN, Va. - Just because you went to Alabama and were drafted by the Washington Football Team, doesn't mean you get to stay forever.

In this case, the WFT didn't necessarily make a decision. It was made for them.

Interior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, a 2019 fifth-round pick who never really contributed in any meaningful way for the coaches that drafted him or the staff that inherited him, has been signed away by the Philadelphia Eagles to their 53-man roster.

The 6-4, 315-pound lineman played in five games as a reserve in his rookie season.

This year, Pierschbacher was signed back to the practice squad after being waived at the end of training camp.

Pierschbacher was elevated to the active roster for the Giants home loss, but did not play.

The now-former Washington offensive lineman played with current Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts under Nick Saban, and at 'Bama Pierschbacher started 57 games, a school record, which included eight College Football Playoff games.

In addition to depth, maybe familiarity with Hurts and his style is a factor in the signing. Pierschbacher played left guard and center at Alabama and was a first-team All-SEC honoree.

Last year with Washington, per ProFootballFocus.com, he did not play any offensive snaps and only contributed on special teams over his five games.

The current Eagles starting five along the offensive line is Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Jack Driscoll from left to right.

Pierschbacher has no chance of unseating Kelce, but perhaps by the time Week 17 rolls around, Washington might see their former offensive lineman in the lineup at left guard for the Eagles.

The two teams wrap up the regular season on January 3 in Philadelphia and that game could have significant playoff implications. Currently, the WFT hold a two-game record advantage over the Eagles and currently have the head-to-head edge - and even with the poaching, hope they have a better roster poised to win.