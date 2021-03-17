WFT Makes A Big Score at Corner - William Jackson III

You wanted the Washington Football Team to spend big money? You've got it. On the defensive side.

ASHBURN, Va. -- One day after losing Ronald Darby and perhaps not wanting to pay him "market value,'' the Washington Football Team spent even more - but came away with a better player.

Per SI, Washington cornerback William Jackson III is hired away from the Bengals and gets a three-year, $40.25 million deal, with a $15 million signing bonus - and the deal has year-to-year escapability, too.

It's the second sizable late-night strike by Washington in two days after agreeing to a deal with Ryan Fitzpatrick late Monday.

Jackson is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016.

Jackson III was ProFootballFocus.com's (PFF) No. 1 cornerback on their free agency board and their No. 16 overall free agent.

Per PFF and OvertheCap.com, Jackson was expected to get a three-year, $13.3 million deal, so the financials seem right in line with the market projection.

Jackson III played 886 snaps in 2020 with an overall grade of 71.4/100 also per PFF, which ranked him 20th among 121 qualifying corners.

His PFF WAR was a 0.49 which ranked 22nd among his position.

WAR is defined as 'PFF grades and snap data to assign a win share value for each player above an immediately-available player at his position."

He's listed 6'0" and 196 with 4.37 timed speed. He only had one interception last year (Darby had none). He allowed 36 receptions on 69 targets wit a 86.4 passer rating allowed mark per PFF and 14.9 per reception.

Jackson is 28, and represents an upgrade in the backfield of a Washington D that just used free agency to get a little stronger.