Which QB Does WFT Pick in NFL Mock Draft?

The Washington Football Team received some help at quarterback from the Ole Miss Rebels in an ESPN.com 2022 NFL Mock Draft published on Tuesday.

According to Jordan Reid, who wrote his first mock draft for 2022, the WFT would pick No. 8 overall and would select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

WFT is in a quarterback quandary at the moment. Their veteran stop-gap, Ryan Fitzpatrick, has been out for most of the season due to injury. Their current starter, Taylor Heinicke, has had flashes of good play this season, but seems like a quarterback better suited to be a backup. Corral, who has put up impressive numbers for the Rebels in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense, would represent the ‘quarterback of the future’ for the WFT.

Per Reid:

‘Corral has blossomed in his third season in coach Lane Kiffin's offense. He's an electric thrower with a quick release, and he has unlocked the next stage of his development. After throwing 11 interceptions in two games combined last season (LSU and Arkansas), he has thrown only two this season. As an improved decision-maker, Corral has positioned himself to be atop the quarterback rankings.’

Entering this weekend’s games, Corral has thrown for 2,774 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Corral is a junior, which means he would need to declare for the NFL Draft.

WFT (3-6) is preparing to host Carolina this Sunday.

Reid had the Detroit Lions with the No. 1 overall pick and taking Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. After that, the Houston Texans took Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2, the New York Jets selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal at No. 4 and the New York Giants selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 5. The Giants’ pick, per Bell, is related to a three-team trade that he projects will allow the Giants to move into that position.

You can reach Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.