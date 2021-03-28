WFT Post-Free Agency Mock NFL Draft: Washington Adds Defensive Speed

After addressing wide receiver in free agency, Washington will add a defensive name early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Entering March, the Washington Football Team had a laundry list of needs to remain ahead in the NFC East. That list now is looking for long-term goals instead of short ones.

The additions of Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries adds speed and stability to a wide receiver room that still is unknown. Ryan Fitzpatrick likely is suiting up as the leading man for another season under center after earning a $10.5 million payday.

WFT actually might have upgraded from Ronald Darby's departure when adding William Jackson III. The former Bengal should help pair a near flawless tandem with Pro Bowl defender Kendall Fuller.

So, what does all of this mean for Washington in April? They have options and plenty of them when picking in the NFL Draft.

Washington's decision on Cornelius Lucas could factor its status on a left tackle early. The same could be said on Landon Collins remaining the starter at strong safety with the emergence of rookie Kam Curl.

How has WFT's draft plans changed since free agency? Here's an updated seven-round Washington-only mock draft.

FIRST ROUND

19th Overall: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Jack Del Rio's is known for playing with three safeties at a time and using the big nickel role in 12-man personnel. Until they can restructure Collins' deal, there's a chance that Curl moves over to free safety role for next season.

Linebacker still is a pressing need. Owusu-Koramoah is another hybrid defender than can play both safety and linebacker depending on the scheme. When watching him play, the former Notre Dame star can blitz, react towards the run, and excels in coverage against tight ends and slot receivers.

Del Rio would enjoy having a versatile player such as Owusu-Koramoah to plug and play certain assignments for his defense over the next few seasons.

SECOND ROUND

51st Overall: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Lucas might be given another season and deservingly so after taking over for Trent Williams. That said, he's entering a contract year, meaning depth is important for the future of the trenches.

Radunz overall thrived at his Pro Day in Fargo earlier this month in front of Washington GM Martin Mayhew and OC Scott Turner. He's excelled as a run blocker at left tackle and only improved as a pass-protector in 2019 to help Trey Lance and the Bison win another FCS title.

Willing to move around the line, Radunz could be a swing tackle for a year before competing for starting reps with Lucas or someone else in 2022 while learning to take on NFL-style pass-rushers.

THIRD ROUND

74th Overall: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Humphries provides stability in the slot, but he's also in a prove-it year after fizzling in Tennessee. Samuel will be used in a multitude of roles as a gadget player, but might not be the perfect vertical option for Turner's system constantly.

Brown spent the last two seasons as Sam Howell's safety net in Chapel Hill. Averaging 20 yards or more per catch with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-1 target can play both inside and out. Although he needs to improve on his route-running tree, Brown can be the perfect long-term "Z" option downfield opposite Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

82nd Overall: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL)

Unless Thaddeus Moss or Marcus Baugh steps up in the passing game, WFT needs a consistent No.2 receiving tight end behind Logan Thomas. Coming from Miami's offense, Jordan was a pass-catching machine, averaging 15.2 yards per play in 2020.

He needs to improve as a blocker, but as a receiver, Jordan might be the best tight end in the class not named Kyle Pitts.

FOURTH ROUND

124th Overall: Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State

The last time fans saw Wade, he was getting torched by Alabama in the National Championship. However, one game shouldn't define the upside the former Buckeye showed in coverage, specifically in the nickel for two seasons.

Del Rio will decide if the team will move him to safety or keep him in the nickel, but both positions could use competition for 2021 to improve the middle of the field coverage.

FIFTH ROUND

163rd Overall: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

WFT should at least consider adding a QB with upside as a starter. The rumor mill around the draft world is that Mills has the potential to be a late-round steal due to his success in David Shaw's system. Working in Turner's offense where quick strikes and accurate passes are essential, Mills can learn under Fitzpatrick for a year while potentially gaining the confidence to start in 2022.

SEVENTH ROUND

244th Overall: Ta'Quon Graham, DL, Texas

A team can never have enough depth in the trenches. Graham has spent time playing as both a three-tech and a five-tech at Texas, meaning he's played in both a one-gap and two-gap system. He's unpolished, but a year learning behind the trio up the middle could allow extra cushion against the run.

246th Overall: Aashari Crosswell, S, Arizona State

The depth at free safety is limited behind potentially Curl and DeShazor Everett. Crosswell is better in coverage than playing the run and should compete for second-string reps while playing special teams for a season or two.

