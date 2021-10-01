WFT's Rivera Going Against Familiar Foe Sunday

Matt Ryan and Ron Rivera hook up for 19th time in NFL

Perhaps rivals isn't the best way to describe the relationship between Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

More like familiar foes. After all, the two spent nearly a decade battling it out twice a year in the NFC South.

When Washington enters Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon, it will mark the 19th time the two have met on an NFL football field. Of those appearances, 17 came during Rivera's tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

“This is a savvy guy," Rivera said of Ryan. "This is a guy that’s been doing it a long time and has had a lot of success. He’s a league MVP. So, he’s a really good football player.”

All-time, Ryan holds the edge over Rivera, winning 12 of the 18 matchups. This also includes Ryan's rookie season (2008) when the Falcons took down the San Diego Chargers with Rivera as defensive coordinator.

When on-point, Ryan has been near unstoppable against Rivera-led defenses. In 2016, he threw four touchdown and 503 yards in a 48-33 romp over Carolina. Atlanta won the NFC championship that season.

Not that Ryan is perfect against Rivera. He's had a three-interception game and a two-pick outing against the Panthers.

"He’s got a good arm," Rivera said. "He still makes all the throws. He is a little older, but with that comes wisdom and experience. And that’s what you see from Matt.”

Keep in mind this is a different Atlanta team than Rivera is used to seeing. Gone is Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts, the new focal points in the passing game, have struggled so far.

As for Ryan, he too has lost a bit of zip this season.He's thrown for 707 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions, two which were returned for touchdowns.

Perhaps this is a blessing for Washington's defense? WFT defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has faced Ryan twice during his time in the NFL. In both instances, his team walked away with the loss.

What likely plays the biggest role is Washington's ability to pass rush. Atlanta has already allowed seven sacks and 25 pressures. The more Ryan can feel his pocket collapse, the better a chance it leads to a turnover.

Washington currently is tied for seventh with six sacks. Still, WFT has struggled to consistently pressure off the edge and get in the backfield.

This could be the week that changes.

If so, Rivera's team's would improve to 2-2. And getting a win over a familiar foe would be pretty sweet, too.

